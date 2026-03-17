A Nigerian man who is based in Canada has taken to social media to share his experience of the country

He mentioned some things that he likes about the country and explained each of them

The individual also spoke about the things he does not like about the country and compared them to the UK

A Nigerian man who moved to Canada has shared the 3 things he likes and doesn’t like about the country after living there for just 6 months.

The man spoke in a video as he shared his experience living in the country.

Canada-based Nigerian speaks out on the things he loves and hates about living there. Photo Source: Tiktok/travelwithmaro11

Source: TikTok

Man living in Canada shares unusual experience

He also mentioned the country he was living in before moving to Canada and explained everything he had noticed.

@travelwithmaro11 first explained in the TikTok video the 3 things he doesn’t like about the country.

His statement:

"I moved from the UK to Canada 6 months ago, and here are things I don't like about Canada and some things I like about Canada."

"The first thing I do not like about Canada is the cost of living. Things are so expensive in Canada. In the UK, you can take 50 pounds (N90,626.50) and buy lots of things, but with 200 dollars (N271,596.00) here, you get very little."

"The second thing I don't like about Canada is the two weeks of paid holiday for the whole year. In the UK, that's about 5 weeks, so you have up to a month and an extra week to relax, travel, or do whatever you like."

"The other thing I don't like about Canada is the banking system. The banking system can be really slow. I was in the UK for 4 years, and I only went into the bank once. That one time, I went to borrow money, I was like, ‘Give me a loan, I want to buy a car,’ but they said no because my credit score was not good enough."

"Every other thing I did in the UK was on the app or phone. But here, I've been to the bank 4 times since I arrived."

Nigerian man living in Canada reveals his likes and dislikes about the country. Photo Source: Tiktok/travelwithmaro11

Source: TikTok

After speaking about the things he doesn't like about Canada, @travelwithmaro11 spoke about the things he loves about the country.

He continued:

"The first thing I like about Canada is that if you come here as a PR, there is peace of mind. Like me, I have peace of mind. I'm not scared of changes in immigration laws."

"The second thing I like about Canada is the beauty. My guy, Canada is beautiful. Even in winter, the skies are blue, everywhere is white, and you feel alive. Canada is really very beautiful, and the roads are so wide."

"The other thing I like about Canada is how big the houses are. Normally, human beings are not meant to live in Canada. There are always polar bears that are supposed to live in Canada, human beings are not supposed to live there."

He added in the description of the video:

"After living in Canada for 6 months, here are some things I like/don’t like about Canada 🇨🇦."

Reactions as man shares experience In Canada

Cabana noted:

"In UK it had to get 50k while in Canada it very easy to get 50k."

Son of the most high God said:

"But it is so difficult to make wealth in Canada 🇨🇦 through 9-5 wrk.

Joymeetme added:

"Hi, just came across your page, please I need a guideline to a good easy part to relocate to Canada from Uk."

Edeswag stressed:

"Thrust me canada is very expensive."

mach noted:

"Canada is beautiful i like visiting holiday and leaving back to UK. Is it true that it is very hard to get a job there?"

Chineke added:

"Bro you mentioned PR and the peace of mind is making me have a rethink about this Uk 😁can I dm you?"

Ella Naya shated:

"Where in the UK do we have 5 weeks holiday my brother?"

KingEny said:

"You did mention health sector, you did not still how difficult about Canada Transport? Even tax in Canada compare to UK tax, UK has NHS o."

Oyewumi_Blessing wrote:

"We have aesthetics 😅 and access to financing every other things are expensive or hard to get including well paying jobs with 4 weeks holiday. please why do people call it PRO ? it's PR."

Dafe said:

"You’re absolutely spot on with everything, I miss the UK banking system so much but I love the cashback system in Canada. The housing is very much better in Canada as well and the roads are just as big and wide. I say what you get from Canada, you can’t get from the UK and vice versa. Focus on why you came to Canada and enjoy the benefits!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady based in Canada shared how she was almost denied entry into the country after visiting Nigeria for one month. The lady explained that when she arrived at the airport in Canada, border officers asked her to show her work permit, but she did not have it with her.

Man leaves Canada after 11 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man came back home after living abroad for 11 years.

The man said he returned from Canada and has been in Nigeria for about three months. He said he came back because of his business and is already talking to some banks and other companies.

Source: Legit.ng