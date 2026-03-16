The federal government has launched the iDICE Startup Bridge to support early-stage startups across Nigeria

Idea-stage founders can receive grants of up to N10 million through the programme’s Founders Lab pathway

The initiative is implemented by the Bank of Industry and funded by some international development partners

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The federal government has unveiled the iDICE Startup Bridge, a new initiative aimed at supporting early-stage entrepreneurs with grants and investment funding, Tech Cabal reported.

According to programme organisers, the initiative will provide grants of up to N10 million ($7,215) for idea-stage founders and equity investments of $100,000 for startups that have already developed a minimum viable product (MVP). Applications for the first cohort have now opened.

Idea-stage founders can receive grants of up to N10 million through the programme’s Founders Lab pathway. Photo: Presidency, Delmaine Donson.

Source: UGC

The programme is being implemented by the Bank of Industry and funded by development partners including the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement, and the Islamic Development Bank.

It forms part of the federal government’s broader Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) initiative, which supports growth in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Programme targets startups across Nigeria

Officials say the Startup Bridge initiative aims to expand opportunities for founders across Nigeria, including those outside major technology hubs such as Lagos and Abuja.

By covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the programme is designed to widen the country’s innovation ecosystem and encourage participation from underserved regions.

Cindy Ezerioha, Head of Founders Lab at iDICE Startup Bridge, explained that the programme will guide aspiring founders from the early idea stage toward building viable businesses.

She said each cohort will support 125 aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them move from concept to validated business models through structured guidance and mentoring.

iDICE programme launched with $617.7m funding

The iDICE programme was launched in 2023 with $617.7 million in funding to stimulate investment in Nigeria’s digital and creative sectors.

It recorded its first startup investment in late 2025 through Ventures Platform, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage African startups.

The Startup Bridge initiative represents the government’s latest effort under iDICE to strengthen the early-stage startup ecosystem through structured training, mentorship, and improved access to capital.

Founders Lab opens for applications

The Founders Lab is the first pathway under the Startup Bridge programme and began accepting applications on March 16.

It is designed as a 12-week training programme for founders at the idea stage or those with early prototypes. The curriculum will focus on validating business ideas, developing sustainable business models, and building MVPs with guidance from industry facilitators.

Each year, 250 participants will receive training and mentorship. From this group, the top 100 founders who meet programme milestones will qualify for grants of up to N10 million to support product development or the launch of their businesses.

Growth Lab to support scaling startups

A second pathway, the Growth Lab, will be introduced in a later phase of the initiative.

This stage will focus on post-MVP startups that demonstrate traction, revenue potential, and operational readiness.

Selected companies will receive $100,000 in equity investment, alongside support aimed at strengthening governance, expanding operations, and preparing startups for further fundraising.

The programme will also connect startups with institutional investors and provide potential match funding for ventures that secure additional investment from qualified external backers.

Post-MVP startups will later qualify for up to $100,000 in equity investment through the Growth Lab. Photo: Pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

Government expresses confidence in initiative

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who chairs the iDICE Steering Committee, said the programme is expected to strengthen entrepreneurship and innovation across the country.

According to him, the initiative will provide young entrepreneurs with opportunities to build and expand businesses while contributing to long-term economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi, noted that the bank has previously disbursed N636 billion to enterprises across various sectors in Nigeria.

He added that N43 billion of that amount supported projects in the creative and digital industries, expressing optimism that the Startup Bridge programme would build on those achievements.

Application deadline announced

Applications for the Founders Lab will close on April 20, 2026.

Organisers said entries will undergo a merit-based evaluation process based on published selection criteria.

Interested entrepreneurs can submit their applications through the official programme website – http://www.idicestartupbridge.ng/

Application opens for OCHF Quarterly Business Growth Grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that applications have opened for the OCHF Quarterly Business Growth Grant, an initiative designed to support Nigerian entrepreneurs with funding to expand and strengthen their businesses.

The programme, organised by the OCHF Foundation, provides financial support to small business owners who are working to scale their ventures but face challenges accessing capital.

Under the initiative, 10 entrepreneurs will receive N500,000 every quarter as a business support grant aimed at improving productivity, expanding operations, and strengthening market presence.

Source: Legit.ng