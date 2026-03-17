Nigeria faces rising petrol prices as global crude supply disruptions escalate tensions in the Middle East

Dangote Refinery adjusts fuel prices, but consumers feel the pressure with elevated pump costs nationwide

Analysts predict continued fuel price volatility, urging policies for improved domestic refining capacity and stability

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petroleum marketers have begun announcing new petrol prices across Nigeria as escalating tensions involving Iran and other Middle East oil producers disrupt global crude supply and push international oil prices above $100 per barrel.

The latest developments in the global oil market are already rippling through Nigeria’s fuel market, raising concerns among households and businesses that depend heavily on petrol and diesel for transportation and power generation.

Fuel marketers announce new petrol prices nationwide as Iran war escalates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While higher crude prices could boost government revenues from oil exports, the immediate impact for Nigerians is rising fuel costs and increased pressure on living expenses.

Dangote Refinery adjusts petrol price

In recent days, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has made adjustments to its fuel pricing, reflecting shifts in the global oil market.

After recently raising petrol prices to about ₦1,175 per litre, the refinery slightly reduced its ex-depot price to around ₦1,075 per litre. Diesel prices have also recorded modest reductions.

However, the slight price cut has done little to ease the burden on consumers, as pump prices in many parts of the country remain elevated due to transportation costs, distribution margins, and fluctuations in global crude prices.

For many Nigerians, fuel remains one of the most significant drivers of daily expenses, influencing transportation fares, food prices, and business operating costs.

Global oil supply disruptions trigger volatility

Energy analysts say the ongoing geopolitical crisis is affecting a large portion of the world’s oil supply.

Speaking during an interview on News Central Television, economist Muktar Mohamed described the situation as extremely challenging for global energy markets.

According to him, the region at the center of the crisis controls more than 20% of global oil production, making any disruption a major concern for the world economy.

He explained that if the crisis were limited to Iran alone, the effect on global prices might have been smaller.

However, with several major oil-producing countries in the region facing instability, the uncertainty has intensified volatility in the oil market.

Mohamed noted that the development highlights the world’s continued dependence on oil and the urgent need for countries to prioritise energy security.

Why global prices affect Nigeria

Energy expert Nick Agule explained that Nigeria’s crude oil is priced within the Brent crude oil benchmark, meaning fluctuations in international oil prices inevitably affect domestic fuel costs.

According to him, a basic economic principle explains the situation.

When supply drops and demand remains steady, prices naturally rise.

If up to 20% of global oil supply is disrupted, crude prices will increase, and refiners must purchase crude at the new higher rates.

Since refineries operate as commercial businesses rather than government-subsidised entities, the higher costs are ultimately passed down to consumers.

This means that even locally refined fuel can become more expensive when global crude prices surge.

Rising fuel prices hit Nigerians hard

The sharp increase in fuel prices over the past week has already triggered concern among industry watchers.

Olatide Jeremiah, chief executive officer of PetroleumPrice.ng, pointed to the scale of recent price adjustments.

He noted that diesel prices at one point jumped dramatically from about ₦880 to ₦1,620 per litre, representing a steep increase that has affected transporters, manufacturers, and small businesses.

Jeremiah also emphasised the broader economic implications for ordinary Nigerians, many of whom are already struggling with rising living costs.

What Nigerians should expect next

With global oil markets under pressure and geopolitical risks still unfolding, analysts say Nigerians may not see significant relief at the fuel pumps anytime soon.

Experts suggest that policies aimed at boosting domestic refining capacity, increasing crude allocation to local refineries, and reviewing subsidy frameworks could help stabilise prices over the long term.

Petrol dealers adjust prices again as Iran war escalates. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

For now, however, the combination of global supply disruptions and domestic market realities means fuel prices are likely to remain volatile in the months ahead.

Nigeria faces major fuel price hikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria could be heading toward another round of fuel price shocks as global crude oil prices surged dramatically, triggering fresh warnings that petrol could rise to as high as ₦2,000 per litre if the rally continues.

The sudden spike in the international oil market has reignited concerns among energy analysts and industry experts, who say Nigeria’s fuel market remains highly exposed to global price swings despite being a major crude oil producer.

The surge was driven largely by rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which have heightened fears of possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions.

Source: Legit.ng