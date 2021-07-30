Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has reacted to the FBI allegations against Abba Kyari

The ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) explained why Kyari's issue could affect Nigeria's reputation globally

The politician expressed the hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will do what is appropriate on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the extradition treaty between Nigeria and the United States on the issue involving the deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

The FBI has been asked by a US court to produce Kyari over his alleged role in a multi-million dollar fraud orchestrated by Hushpuppi and other members of his ring.

FG has not yet spoken about the Abba Kyari issue. Photo: Femi Adesina, Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the issue, Moghalu in a statement on Friday, July 30, said the international law must be made to take its due course, Channels TV reported.

The ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated that the federal government should follow due process in the case against Kyari the same way it arrested Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and is also seeking to extradite Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho, from the Benin Republic.

Moghalu insisted the way Buhari handles the FBI’s request for the extradition of Kyari in the Hushpuppi case will put Nigeria in the global spotlight.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, Nigeria and the United States have an extradition treaty which has been used in a number of cases.

Davido reportedly suspends aide for comments on Kyari issue

Meanwhile, singer Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeara, has been reportedly kicked out of the Davido Worldwide Music (DMW) camp over recent comments publicly made about Ray Hushpuppi and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abba Kyari on social media.

According to reports making the rounds online, a source in the DMW crew disclosed that Isreal’s comment did not sit well with Davido hence the reason for his suspension.

The news of his suspension has stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community.

Source: Legit.ng