A young Nigerian lady took to social media to share the experience she had with two oyibo men

She explained that a person recently walked up to her despite seeing her with a child and asked a question

The lady also spoke about a time when another oyibo man approached her despite being heavily pregnant

A Nigerian lady abroad laments online after being approached by two Oyibo men who asked her a strange question despite seeing that she is pregnant and has a child.

The lady shared this experience in a video she posted on her page while she walks her child, who is gently placed inside a trolley.

Lady abroad laments after two oyibo men approach her with unusual questions. Photo Source: Tiktok/theanikeadhey

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shares experience with oyibo men

From the beginning of the TikTok video to the end, she spoke in her native language, Yoruba.

@theanikeadhey said some Oyibo men are rude and explained why she said that.

According to her, she saw an Oyibo man looking at her, and he noticed that she was carrying a child. Despite this, he still followed her and asked a question she didn’t expect.

She said:

"Oyibo are rude. I saw the man looking at me, and he saw I was carrying a child and pushing a stroller. He followed me and asked if I'm single. Please, did I write 'single' on my forehead? You saw me with a child and didn’t assume that I have a husband."

In the same video, she explained another encounter she had with a different Oyibo man, mentioning that this incident happened some time ago when she was still pregnant with a visible baby bump.

Nigerian lady abroad shares encounter with two oyibo men who asked her strange questions. Photo Source: Tiktok/theanikeadhey

Source: TikTok

Despite this, she said an Oyibo man walked up to her and asked for her number.

Due to these experiences, @theanikeadhey said Oyibo men are rude:

"I also remember a time I was pregnant, and an Oyibo walked up to me with my pregnancy showing. He asked me if I'm single and said he wants my number."

People who watched her video shared their opinions about what she experienced abroad.

Reactions as lady shares her experience abroad

Mz_ Kyerewaa shared:

"Gurl am lost!!!"

Mac added:

"This is not a flex. It may have something to do with the way you carry yourself."

Adele stressed:

"On top of that you are beautiful."

Hadassah// FTM noted:

"I don laugh tired don’t mind them oju ko sona fun won ni"

Lashes & Brows Leeds wrote:

"They usually respect when you tell them you’re married (if you don’t have your wedding ring on) or you’ve got a partner. They just say sorry and leave you."

lean&marci shared:

"She said white men are spoilt. She entered the tram, and she saw that this white man was looking at her consistently, even though she is carrying a child on the stroller, and asked her if she was single…. That the nerves of the man asking her if she is single is crazy! Thank me later."

Ifeoluwa said:

"Not only the white men's at all because our black man does the same too."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom quit her office job to work in a mortuary. Her name is Sandra, and she studied Anatomy and Forensic Science. She said working in the mortuary makes her happy.

Nigerian woman praises fast UK emergency response

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how her friend’s husband got stuck in an elevator and was quickly rescued.

She explained that after calling 999, help arrived in just two minutes, and the authorities used their tools to free him safely. The video went viral, with many people commenting on how fast and efficient the rescue process was.

Source: Legit.ng