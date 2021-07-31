About 25 graduates posted to Gombe state for the NYSC have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

Dr Habu Dahiru, the state's commissioner for health, said the prospective corps members have been moved to the isolation centre

The commissioner added that those affected will not join their corps members until they fully recover

Akko LGA, Gombe state - No fewer than 25 prospective corps members have tested positive for COVDI-19 at the NYSC campground located in Amada, Akko local government area of Gombe state.

The Punch reported that the Gombe state commissioner for health, Dr Habu Dahiru, confirmed the matter on Saturday, July 31.

Hand sanitiser is displayed on a bench for NYSC members in Ogun state, in compliance with COVID-19 measures, during the passing out ceremony in July 2020. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Dahiru said the 25 corps members were tested in the last three days, adding that they have been moved to the state-owned isolation centre in Kwadon.

They were among the 1,291 that were tested using the Polymerase Chain Reaction, Legit.ng gathers.

Infected corps members to stay at isolation centre until recovery

The commissioner said the corps members will be managed at the isolation centre until they are negative and they will be returned to join their fellow corps members.

He said provision has been made for their feeding and medication, adding that police operatives have been deployed to provide security to the place.

Dahiru urged members of the public to observe the protocols, adding that the virus is still raging.

He added that the details about the states and local governments of the infected corps members have been collected for contact tracing.

