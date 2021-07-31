The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has asked all its members in Nigeria to go on strike

NARD said for months the federal government has failed to keep to its promises and meet its demands

The organisation called on all Nigerians to bear with it on the decision, adding that it was prompted by the government

Umuahia, Abia state - Owing to the failure of the federal government to meet its demands, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to down tools beginning from Monday, August 2.

NARD made this decision on Saturday, July 31, during its National Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, Abia state, Channels TV reports.

The doctors said the government has failed to keep its many promises

Speaking with journalists on the planned industrial action after the meeting, the organisation's national president, Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said the government had abandoned the Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached earlier March.

Uyilawa mentioned irregularities in payment of salaries and non-payment of insurance benefits for members.

His words:

“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.

“The last time we met the minister of labour and minister of health, we were told that our members are part of those to be given the insurance benefit, but we found out that their names are not even their.”

He apologised to Nigerians for the decision which, according to him, was necessitated by the government's inaction.

Resident doctors begin indefinite strike April 1

Meanwhile, Nigerians Nigerians had been warned to expect an indefinite strike on April 1. This was according to doctors under the aegis of NARD.

This was disclosed by Okhuaihesuyi in a statement in Abuja He said the action follows the expiration of the 60-day ultimatum to federal government to pay the salary arrears of house officers across the country and review hazard allowance, among other demands.

He said:

“The NEC unanimously agreed that NARD should proceed on a total and indefinite strike on the 1st of April 2021, by 8am if the following demands are not met..."

