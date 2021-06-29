Many Nigerians have now been received Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses according to NPHCDA

This number translates 3.4 million doses, making it approximately 88 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccine stock in Nigeria

According to the agency, 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were received by the government

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has said a total of 3.4 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been utilised for the 1st and 2nd rounds.

This he said was approximately 88 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccine stock in the country.

NPHCDA says Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

He gave the statistics while speaking at the national briefing of the COVID-19 Presidential Steering Committee on Monday, in Abuja.

He said “a total of 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were received by the Federal Government of Nigeria in March 2021.”

He said 3.924 million came through the COVAX facility and another 100,000 doses from the Government of India.

“I am glad to inform you that 3.4 million doses have so far been utilised for the 1st and 2nd dose vaccinations, which is approximately 88 per cent of the total AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine stock in the country.

“As at (of) today, the breakdown of the number of people vaccinated and the vaccine consumption is as follows:

“2,265,805 people vaccinated with the first dose; 1,175,341 people vaccinated with the second dose and this means 88 per cent vaccine doses have been used.

“Based on these data and comparative information from other countries, Nigeria continues to have the highest vaccination rates in Africa with approximately 87,000 people being vaccinated daily.

Source: Legit.ng