UNILAG on Wednesday, July 14, reported multiple evidence of the third wave of COVID-19 in some of its hostels

The university said many of the patients admitted at its medical centre were potential carriers of the virus

In response to the fearful development, the school has promised to make concerted efforts towards curbing the spread of the pandemic on its campus

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday, July 14, confirmed the presence of the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus as some students were said to have been infected with the dreaded virus.

In a statement released by its spokesman, Nonye Oguama, UNILAG said there is an increased number of patients at the University of Lagos Medical Centre showing symptoms of the virus, Premium Times reports.

The school said it will address the issue according to stipulated guidelines (Photo: The University of Lagos)

Source: Facebook

UNILAG's method of approaching the virus at its medical centre

Stating that it will attend to only emergency cases at the moment, the institution assured members of its community that it will do its utmost to address the situation according to the guidelines of the federal and state governments, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The statement read:

“The University of Lagos community has also been affected by this potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients presented to the University of Lagos Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

“The Medical Centre hereby assures all members of the university community that all necessary actions in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding this potential threat in our community.

“The Medical Centre will also return to providing EMERGENCY ONLY SERVICES during this period, in order to protect all members of the community from potential infection within the facility."

Lagos Coronavirus isolation centres getting occupied again, says Gov Sanwo-Oluolu.html

Meanwhile, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had expressed concern over the increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

Speaking on Sunday, July 11, Governor Sanwo-Olu said isolation centres in Lagos have recorded a five percent increase in occupancy in two weeks, adding that there is every reason to believe the state is witnessing the third wave.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at 8th of July 2021."

Source: Legit.ng