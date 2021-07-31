Popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has taken to social media to mourn the death of Rachel Oniga

The veteran actress in a recent Instagram post, shared a video of herself weeping as she lamented over Oniga's passing

Recall earlier, it was reported that Oniga passed away after a brief battle with typhoid and malaria

Nollywood celebrities continue to mourn the tragic death of Rachel Oniga who passed away on Friday night, July 30, 2021.

The actress broke down in tears over Oniga's death. Photo credit: @Patience Ozokwo, Rachel Oniga

Source: Instagram

One of such people heartbroken by the news is film star, Patience Ozokwo and the veteran has taken to social media to share her pain.

Patience Ozokwo in tears

In a heartwrenching video, Ozokwo is seen weeping as she expressed heartbreak and disbelief about Oniga's passing.

Mama G who is currently not in the country, revealed that she was unaware of the actress' sickness before her death and that they had talked during the making of Chief Daddy 2.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"My heart is broken We planned so many things we were going to do together. Her last words to me 'Don't forget me oooh' and I said 'NEVER'#RachelOniga #MyDearFriend #NeverForgotten"

Several other Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and heartbreak following Oniga's death.

Some of these celebrities included Joke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Susan Peters, among others who have each shared photos of the actress, penning down emotional tributes to her.

Sound Sultan's death

This comes a few weeks after the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of singer and songwriter Sound Sultan.

The family sent out an official statement which was shared on Instagram by Efe Omoregbe who is 2baba's manager.

In the announcement, Dr. Kayode Fasasi signed on behalf of the late singer's family.

Source: Legit