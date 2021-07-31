The news of actress Rachel Oniga's death has sent a shock wave across the Nigerian social media space

Several celebrities including Susan Peters, Bimbo Oshin, Adebayo Salami, have reacted to the tragic news

The Nollywood veteran reportedly passed away on July 30, 2021, after a brief battle with typhoid and malaria

Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and heartbreak following the shocking death of Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga.

Several celebrities have mourned the veteran actress. Photo credit: Rachel Oniga

Source: Instagram

The actress who passed away on Friday night, July 30, has been remembered by some of her industry colleagues.

Below are some celebrities who have reacted to the news of her passing:

1. Bimbo Oshin

The actress wrote:

"Heaven has just gained yet another beautiful soul Aunty Rachel! Haa! I am speechless. Rest in peace Aunty This life sha!"

2. Busola Oke

Oke attributed her success to the late actress whom she said was responsible for her breakthrough in the industry.

In her words:

"What is happening this 2021 Yi for Christ's sake? Aunty Rachael Oniga, I can't narrate the story of my breakthrough without mentioning your name, your film "Eleyele" was the reason why the CEO Bayowa films & records international, Gbenga Adewusi(Baba Itunu) invited me over to do the soundtrack, and God used the "Eleyele" soundtrack, to announce me. In a nutshell, I came to the limelight, through the soundtrack I made for your film so automatically, you were part of my progress. And everywhere you see me, you always treat me specially. Oh, Aunty Rachael, you carried grace and you had a wonderful gift because you interpret your roles naturally not professionally. But why now? Why so soon? Rest in peace Rachael Oniga."

3. Ogunmola Adepeju

The actress and producer wrote:

"Ahhhhh!!!! Eleyi dun mi ooo,God this is sooo sad to wake up to. I’m speechless right now....but God knows best. Rest In Peace Racheal Oniga "

4. Adebayo Salami

The veteran Yoruba actor penned down this tribute:

"There is a time to live, and a time to leave. There is never a perfect time to lose a loved one. Our beloved Rachael Oniga is gone. A great thespian with fascinating legacies. Rest on the Lord, my dear sister."

5. Susan Peters

The Nollywood star seems to be in disbelief.

She wrote:

"Please someone tell me this news is not true aunty @racheloniga"

6. Muka Ray Eyiwumi

The actor and hotelier expressed sadness at her passing.

"Rest in peace sister Rachel Oniga this is so sad."

7. Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo

The actress expressed pain.

"Oh No!!!! Not Again God oh No!!!"

8. Joke Silva

The veteran wrote:

"SISTA...incredible committed colleague...you have to come correct when playing opposite "Rahel"...Rachel Oniga. Not much talk...but all work. R.I.P girl. 64 is a bit early. You have completely blindsided me. R.I.P"

Sound Sultan's death

This comes a few weeks after the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of singer and songwriter Sound Sultan.

The family sent out an official statement which was shared on Instagram by Efe Omoregbe who is 2baba's manager.

In the announcement, Dr. Kayode Fasasi signed on behalf of the late singer's family.

Source: Legit Newspaper