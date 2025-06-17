Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, wowed her fans with her stylish yet simple outfit during a Father's Day hangout with her husband

A video of the couple celebrating Father’s Day together surfaced online, and fans were impressed by the sweet moment

Details about the price of the gown Chioma wore and the designer bag she carried for the occasion had fans in awe, with many expressing admiration

Chioma Adeleke, the stunning wife of Afrobeat singer Davido, continues to captivate her fans with her blend of simplicity, elegance, and luxury.

The mother of two recently spent Father's Day with her father before heading to the club to unwind, and a video of Chioma dancing and twerking for her husband surfaced online.

In the clip, she wore a strapless gown and carried a designer brown bag, which immediately caught the attention of fans.

Hours after the video went viral, the price tags of her gown and bag were shared online.

A popular Instagram page, Style of Chef Chi, which is known for detailing the fashion of the chef, posted the price of each item Chioma wore.

According to Style of Chef Chi, her Zaya ruched mini choc gelato dress was priced at $312.00 (around ₦483,600), while her Hermes bag cost a whopping $34,500 (equivalent to ₦53,475,000).

See what they wrote:

"Chioma is posing in a : similar bbxbrand Zaya ruched mini choc gelato dress ($312.00) (₦483,600) "

"@hermes Kelly sellier etoupe epsom gold hardware ($34,500) (₦53,475,000.00)."

Recall that In a previous report, Jennifer Rowland, Chioma's elder sister, shared the beautiful story behind her 30th birthday dress.

The designer went online to reveal that the dress was initially designed in 2024 for Chioma's after-party but was not used. She noted that she wanted the dress to portray a full bloom era, which was exactly what it depicted. Rowland noted that the embellishments were also specifically sourced to complement the outfit.

What fans said about Chioma's outfit

Reactions have trailed the post about Davido's wife dress to their Father's Day hangout, and fans shared their take about it. Here are a few comments below:

@mommy_chizzy said:

"Our billionaire wife is the richest housewife."

@faithful.ij stated:

"Queen Chioma Adeleke Billionaire's wife, period."

@gifthandles reacted:

"A pampered billionaire wife achalugo."

@christie_augustine8 commented:

"Money and beauty na water."

@obiomaangel said:

"Mrs Chioma Adeleke aka Luxury na water."

@_zaydmylife shared:

"styleofchefchi, very beautiful, any details on the watch- full rose gold for ouer 002 30 BG queen?"

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

