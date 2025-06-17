A video showing an unusual exchange between Peller and a man who touched the TikToker on the head has gone viral

The viral video captured Peller seemingly suggesting that the touch on his head was spiritual

Peller was heard demanding that the man return 'his glory' in the video, which has left many Nigerians talking

Popular TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, recently caused a stir with his public display at a mall

The video, which has gone viral, captured some fans who were excited to see Peller surround his car.

Peller's viral video has fans buzzing after he chases a man who touched his head. Credit: peller089

While some of the fans, mostly men, hailed the young TikTok star, others chose to get his attention in the quest to get money from him.

However, the highlight of the video was the moment a man moved close to Peller's car to place his hand at the center of the TikToker's head when he least expected.

Sensing the touch, an agitated Peller swiftly moved out of his car in chase of the man, claiming he 'took his glory' by touching his head.

Peller, who caught the man while being surrounded by other fans, insisted that the man return 'his glory.'

After he was satisfied, Peller left the man to return to his car before driving off with his crew.

TikTok star Peller spotted with fans at a mall in Lagos. Credit: peller089

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller showed his spiritual side after tapping into a prophecy by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The TikToker bragged about being a glorious child after Nathaniel mentioned a name similar to his.

The video showing Peller's reaction to a man who touched his glory is below:

Reactions trail Peller's video

The video has since stirred up reactions, with some Nigerians commenting on spiritually inclined Peller was. Others pointed out that the way the man placed his hand on Peller's head was strange.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

latestupdate_tv commented:

"Peller na sharp guy."

victoria__som00 said:

"Very sensitive Guy o."

bolexpaid commented:

"Ba that guy were Dey sing Dey make me laugh pass Abeg watch am again oo"

classy_doyin said:

"The guy is spiritually awake. Confess am wit him mouth with authority "Give me back my glory “ n took it bck by force !!!🔥 as e Dey hot 🥵 before dem give am anoda person own!"

iamvhikky_ reacted:

"I don’t believe in things like this but that head touch was really weird."

peladebisi_ commented:

"This guy eh, how are you sure he gave you back everything."

igbeita_wilson_marydo said:

"He even muttered some words , wether na cruise or not , one should always be at alert .. no be we get life , no let person mess with Wetin god give you."

kweenlambo_1414 reacted:

"Fr that guy that touched peller head needs to be questioned, cos his facial expression while doing it is alarming."

