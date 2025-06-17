Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has hit out at the Nigeria Football Federation for hiring Eric Chelle

The former captain believes that no other African national should take the job over indigenous coaches

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi disagrees with the legendary midfielder over his comments

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi has hit out at legend Sunday Oliseh after his comments about the appointment of Eric Chelle as the team's head coach.

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Chelle as the permanent head coach of the Super Eagles, the first since Finidi George, ending Austin Eguavoen’s reign as interim.

Eric Chelle during Super Eagles' Unity Cup final win over Jamaica. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

The Franco-Malian manager is the first non-Nigerian to take charge of the national team, and it sparked adverse reactions among Nigerian fans and football personalities.

Former captain Sunday Oliseh is the latest to take aim at Chelle, claiming the job should have gone to a Nigerian coach instead of a foreign African manager.

Oliseh, in an interview with Pan African Football, claimed it is disrespectful to Nigerian coaches that he was hired, even though he admits he looks like a nice guy.

He added that Nigerian coaches are not allowed to coach outside the country, a claim which is false, as the late Stephen Keshi and Emmanuel Amuneke have coached other African teams, even Oliseh coached top-flight clubs in Europe.

Onyemaechi backs Chelle amid Oliseh’s criticism

Super Eagles full-back Bruno Onyemaechi does not agree with Oliseh about his assessment of Eric Chelle, describing his assessment as one of the noises outside the team.

“In the few months I’ve worked with him, I can say he is the right guy for the job,” Onyemaechi told TVC News.

“There’s noise outside saying he doesn’t know what he is doing, but if you come closer, you’ll know he’s the right guy for the job.

“I am very happy to be among the team and try to be my best.”

Onyemaechi speaks about Nigeria’s World Cup chances

The Olympiacos fullback also reflected on the most pressing issue ahead of the Super Eagles, which is qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bruno Onyemaechi playing for Super Eagles in the Unity Cup final. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

“Talking about the World Cup, we have very big and important games; these games are a must-win, though we know it's difficult,” he said.

“We are professionals, we need to do our job, we know the pressure is there, we would forget the pressure and win the games and qualify for the tournament.”

“Nigeria is a big country, and it would be a shame if you don't qualify for the World Cup. We would do our job and get to the World Cup,” he concluded.

Chelle is unbeaten in five games as Super Eagles boss, and when next he stands on the touchline, it will be for must-win qualifier games against Rwanda and South Africa.

If Nigeria picks up fewer than the maximum points, the chances of qualifying for the World Cup become even slimmer.

Africans fear no one - Sunday Oliseh

Legit.ng previously reported that Sunday Oliseh said African nations can beat any team on the planet after Senegal defeated England 3-1 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

The former Fortuna Sittard manager claimed England escaped losing to African teams for a long time because of the Nations League and that the gap has reduced from the 80s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng