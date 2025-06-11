Angela Okorie has reacted to her former boyfriend's accusations against her, as she also shared the alleged reason behind their separation

The Nollywood actress, in a video, while addressing her former boyfriend's allegation, claimed he tried to dupe her

Angela Okorie also accused her former boyfriend of lying about her age on Wikipedia to prevent any man from marrying her

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has clapped back at her former lover, Oil Money, following his accusations against her.

Legit.ng previously reported that Oil Money exposed pictures and names of Nollywood actors, including Yul Edochie and Zubby Michael, who he alleged had dated Angela.

Angela Okorie fires back at her ex-boyfriend's false claims.

Following his bold claim, Angela responded in a video, alleging her former lover's attempt to defraud her.

"Mumu people,if dem no see you dupe, dem go begin forge nonsense, putting up list of people wey don sleep with their mama. Father of nine children with 6 baby mamas and still counting, you wan marry Angela ozuorr. Be hiding your face, cook up more lies, my God will keep judging you. Guys hide your wives ooo, a stupid dog is unchained. Next time, try come up with something wey be truth not impossible lies Werey, you can never bring me down with your lies. E remain tortoise and squirrels wey never slept with Angela Ewu. You can be obsessed with out lying, thief," she said.

Angela, who described Oil Money's claim against her as lies, also claimed he went as far as changing her age on Wikipedia to ensure no man marries her.

Angela Okorie denies dating Nollywood colleagues as claimed by ex.

"You went as far as changing my real age on Wikipedia wow. Boasting you will go any length to make sure no man marries me? Are these lies the best you could bring on? Deranged idiot! Obsessed goat. You know quiet well that everything you were writing and paying people to write about me are clear descriptions of your mother. I don’t wanna go there. I should be wiser. I am everything you want to be but you failed. You kept lifting every person’s pictures you found on my page just to draw their attention, but unfortunately, i don’t have mumu friends. You are a bitter lesson I regretted to learn. So unfortunate we don’t know the intent and plans of some ‘Beasts’. You are a fan and a fan that will never ever come close to me ever again is what you will remain forever. You will remain miserable forever! You post 50 women everyday, why bothering a 100 years old. You need Jesus Christ in your life.#Legitqueen," she added.

The video of Angela Okorie responding to her ex's claim about her affairs with Nollywood actors, men, is below:

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Angela Okorie's video, read them below:

_jaycexx_ commented:

"I too love this woman abeggg, she no send Una… You tooo fineee abeggg!! See skin naww… Happiness just wound you mama, make I follow you happy naw mama, your girl Dey loyal."

ulomaenwelum said:

"Even Angela elder brother never reach 48."

houseofsarmanta_xclusive_ commented:

"My beautiful legit queen."

luxury_ify said:

"You are so pretty even at 86years Omo see beauty ."

Mercy Johnson speaks on clash with Agela

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that actress Mercy Johnson spoke up amid her feud with Angela Okorie.

This was after Angela had repeatedly called out Mercy, making several allegations against her.

The mother of four came forward to address her fans and followers, filling the minds of many with speculations.

