Video vixen, Bolanle, was sent packing from her husband's house just months after tying the knot

Some videos circulated the internet where the enraged man, Abiodun Akinlawon threatened to beat her up and also showed the extent of the damage she allegedly caused

In a recent video on social media, the young man finally apologised to his wife, their son and every other person involved in the drama

Nigerian video vixen, Bolanle, who appeared in rapper Zlatan Ibile’s hit song, Pepper Dem, recently faced trouble in her matrimonial home which had only existed for a couple of months.

Her husband, identified Abiodun Akinlawon, had called her out on his page, asking her to leave his house.

Bolanle's hubby read an apology on social media Photo credit: @lincon_orn/@bolanle_mz

Source: Instagram

Akinlawon posted a video that captured the moment he was locked inside a car while his wife tried to gain entry.

The furious man was heard issuing threats as he told her to move out of his way.

Bolanle's hubby apologises

In a recent video on social media, sighted by Legit.ng, all seemed to be back in order as he finally apologised to his wife.

In the statement Akinlawon read out loud, he apologised for his actions on social media which he tagged unnecessary.

He specifically apologised for calling Bolanle all sorts of names during their ugly fight and to their son as well, who is too young to understand what happened.

The young man continued by asking for his wife's forgiveness and her mother's who he claimed he insulted.

He moved on to apologise to his mum and siblings for embarrassing them as well as putting them through trouble.

The young man finally extended his appreciation to the attorney general of Lagos state, the Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team for helping him and his wife settle their differences amicably.

"Apologies to my wife, son, in-laws, family and Lagos State Government."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

As expected, the video got Nigerians talking online and quite a lot of people could not get over the fact that he read the apology.

Read some comments sighted below:

Iamnasboi"

"Now that you have found your talent comedy, it’s time for you to start making your videos."

Golddesire_oma:

"He is reading scripted apology."

Mistty__:

"God forbid me this kind of man. Whosever gave him the book he’s reading from, thunder fire them all."

Estheroyekwe:

"Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew. I feel like slapping the person that made this video."

Thebossfashionguru

"Lol. After threatening to release her nud*es? Cursing her family on social media! Baba we know say Na script you dey read!!!"

Source: Legit.ng