Video vixen, Bolanle, has been sent packing from her husband’s house just months after tying the knot

Som videos circulating on social media captured the moment her enraged man threatened to beat her up if she doesn’t leave the house

The husband also shared videos showing serious damage in his house which he claimed was perpetrated by Bolanle

Nigerian video vixen, Bolanle, who appeared in rapper Zlatan Ibile’s hit song, Pepper Dem, is currently facing serious troubles in her union.

Just recently, the young lady’s husband identified as @Lincon_orn on Instagram called her out on his page while asking her to leave his house.

Lincon posted a video that captured the moment he was locked inside a car while his wife tried to gain entry. The furious man was heard issuing threats as he told her to move out of his way.

Video vixen Bolanle suffers marital troubles. Photo: @bolanle_mz/@lincon_orn

Source: Instagram

A different clip showed serious damage in his home which was allegedly perpetrated by Bolanle.

In a different set of posts shared on his Instastory channel, the hubby noted that Bolanle will remain a baby mama and their marriage was only for clout.

According to him, she is not meant for marriage and should return to her mother’s house. Lincon wrote:

"Marriage is not for you @bolanle_mz come and be going back to your mother’s house. A nigga put you under his roof yet you don’t appreciate. If it’s easy why did your father run and left your momma? You b8tch don’t think before you misbehave. You will learn from Lincon."

See post below:

Nigerian react

Social media users who came across the posts had mixed reactions. Read comments sighted below:

kiddiesroyale said:

"This thing called marriage is for 2 forgivers that are ready to work hard."

ashnybeauty said:

"Irrespective of what the lady has done. With the guy’s utterance, you can tell he is not man enough to own a home."

presh_baddie said:

"He could have still proved his point without adding her patents."

d3.3e said:

"This is below low, some utterances and things shouldn’t be on the internet."

pearlericsson said:

"Some men will call you crazy after frustrating and forcing you to react then act like you are the problem."

vv_348 said:

"I dont care if they divorce or separate, but bringing her parents break up into this is totally uncalled for. Insult me but don't go close to my kids or my parents."

