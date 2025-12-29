Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

FG to Debit N75 From Nigerians Bank Accounts From January 2026
Money

FG to Debit N75 From Nigerians Bank Accounts From January 2026

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • From next year, Nigerian government will deduct N75 on transactions of N10,000 sent
  • Fintech platforms including Nigerian banks will soon begin to implement the charges
  • The changes are coming from the adjustments made on the new tax law set for implementation from January 2026

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A new fee structure on electronic transfers is scheduled to take effect from January 2026, as the Nigerian government has changed who pays for electronic transfers.

New charge likely to increase cumulative transaction costs significantly.
N50 government levy on electronic transfers takes effect January 1. Photo: nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

How it will work?

Under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) has been renamed stamp duty and now applies to various digital transactions, including tax stamps, electronic receipts, certificates, and tagging. This brings back stamp duties five years after EMTL replaced them.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

EMTL history: Introduced in 2020, it charged a flat N50 on electronic transfers of N10,000 or more, paid by the receiver.

Read also

Fresh start For NNPC as FG cancels N5.57 trillion, $1.42 billion legacy debt

This was part of efforts to diversify revenue and tap into Nigeria’s growing e-payments market, which reached N1 quadrillion in 2024.

Changes from 2026

  • The N50 fee shifts from the receiver to the sender, adding to existing transfer fees.

Current transfer fees:

  • N10 for transfers below N5,000
  • N25 for N5,001–N50,000
  • N50 for above N50,000
  • New total cost for sending N10,000 or more: N75–N100 per transfer.

Impact:

  • Receivers get full payment with no deduction.
  • Senders pay more, increasing the cost of sending money.
  • Businesses and PoS agents no longer subtract N50 from customer payments, simplifying collections but shifting costs to senders.
Banks implement preliminary system adjustments ahead of new N50 charge.
Transfers below N10,000 and within same bank accounts remain exempt. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: UGC

Breakdown of Bank Charges for Savings and Deposit Accounts in Nigeria

ATM Withdrawals

  • On-Us (own bank’s ATM): Free of charge
  • Not-On-Us (other banks’ ATM): N100 per N20,000, with surcharges up to N500 for off-site ATMs

Card Maintenance Fees

  • Naira Debit/Credit Cards: ₦50 quarterly for cards linked to savings accounts
  • Foreign Currency Cards: $10 annually

Account Maintenance Fee Charged at N1 for every N1,000 of debit transactions, including withdrawals or transfers

Read also

5 new important changes as CBN revises cash withdrawal, deposit policy from January 2026

SMS alerts

Banks charge N4 per SMS transaction notification

Debit/Credit card issuance or renewal

N1,000 per card for issuance, replacement, or renewal

Cashless Policy – Individuals

  • Deposits above N500,000: 2% fee
  • Withdrawals above N500,000: 3% fee

Cashless Policy – Corporate Accounts

  • Deposits above N3,000,000: 3% fee
  • Withdrawals above N3,000,000: 5% fee

Note: Cash deposit/withdrawal processing fees are suspended until December 31, 2025

Point of Sale (PoS) Charges

  • Cash withdrawal or deposit: N100
  • Transfers: N50

Bill Payments via Electronic Channels

  • Maximum of N500 or 0.75% of the transaction value, whichever is lower, capped at N1,200
  • UBA specific: N20 for USSD bill payment; N100 for DSTV subscription

NIBSS reduces electronic transfer fees from N5 to N3.75k

Earlier reports by Legit.ng indicated that the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has lowered its transaction processing fee for NIBSS Instant Payment from N5 to N3.75.

In a letter dated May 31, 2023, addressed to payment solution providers, NIBSS explained that the fee reduction is intended to promote financial inclusion and encourage innovation across the country.

The letter, signed by NIBSS Executive Officer Premier Oiwoh and Executive Director of Business Development Ngover Ihyember-Nwankwo, confirmed that the management of NIBSS approved the further decrease in fees for NIBSS Instant Payment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Federal Government Of NigeriaAccess Bank
Hot:
Ballon d'or Melanie collins Omoge saidat Nuc vacancies Heidi grey