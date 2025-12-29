From next year, Nigerian government will deduct N75 on transactions of N10,000 sent

Fintech platforms including Nigerian banks will soon begin to implement the charges

The changes are coming from the adjustments made on the new tax law set for implementation from January 2026

A new fee structure on electronic transfers is scheduled to take effect from January 2026, as the Nigerian government has changed who pays for electronic transfers.

How it will work?

Under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) has been renamed stamp duty and now applies to various digital transactions, including tax stamps, electronic receipts, certificates, and tagging. This brings back stamp duties five years after EMTL replaced them.

EMTL history: Introduced in 2020, it charged a flat N50 on electronic transfers of N10,000 or more, paid by the receiver.

This was part of efforts to diversify revenue and tap into Nigeria’s growing e-payments market, which reached N1 quadrillion in 2024.

Changes from 2026

The N50 fee shifts from the receiver to the sender, adding to existing transfer fees.

Current transfer fees:

N10 for transfers below N5,000

N25 for N5,001–N50,000

N50 for above N50,000

New total cost for sending N10,000 or more: N75–N100 per transfer.

Impact:

Receivers get full payment with no deduction.

Senders pay more, increasing the cost of sending money.

Businesses and PoS agents no longer subtract N50 from customer payments, simplifying collections but shifting costs to senders.

Breakdown of Bank Charges for Savings and Deposit Accounts in Nigeria

ATM Withdrawals

On-Us (own bank’s ATM): Free of charge

Free of charge Not-On-Us (other banks’ ATM): N100 per N20,000, with surcharges up to N500 for off-site ATMs

Card Maintenance Fees

Naira Debit/Credit Cards: ₦50 quarterly for cards linked to savings accounts

₦50 quarterly for cards linked to savings accounts Foreign Currency Cards: $10 annually

Account Maintenance Fee Charged at N1 for every N1,000 of debit transactions, including withdrawals or transfers

SMS alerts

Banks charge N4 per SMS transaction notification

Debit/Credit card issuance or renewal

N1,000 per card for issuance, replacement, or renewal

Cashless Policy – Individuals

Deposits above N500,000: 2% fee

Withdrawals above N500,000: 3% fee

Cashless Policy – Corporate Accounts

Deposits above N3,000,000: 3% fee

Withdrawals above N3,000,000: 5% fee

Note: Cash deposit/withdrawal processing fees are suspended until December 31, 2025

Point of Sale (PoS) Charges

Cash withdrawal or deposit: N100

Transfers: N50

Bill Payments via Electronic Channels

Maximum of N500 or 0.75% of the transaction value, whichever is lower, capped at N1,200

UBA specific: N20 for USSD bill payment; N100 for DSTV subscription

