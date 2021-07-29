A father-in-law has got many talking on social media following the stunt he pulled on his daughter's husband

The man in connivance with the lady and other guests swapped roles to prank the blindfolded man

In the viral video, the husband crashed to the ground in surprise upon learning that the leg he had taken a stocking from didn't belong to his wife

A prank video involving a father-in-law, his daughter and her husband has sent social media into a mixed frenzy.

In the Instagram video shared by @pulsenigeria247, the man switched roles on a chair with his daughter who wore a wedding gown.

Pretending to be the daughter, the man stretched out a leg with the blindfolded husband required to take the stockings off the leg with his mouth.

The unsuspecting man completed the task only to find out that it was the wrong person.

The father-in-law and daughter as well as other guests burst into laughter at the stunt that was pulled.

Social media reacts

@sola_ogunbiyi wrote:

"You can't do nothing. You've married the babe. Just brace yourself for family retreats or picnics or the next game . Till death or divorce do you part."

@hairbybedazzled said:

"I hope this man will find it in his heart to forgive this."

@davizioniist commented:

"I'm collecting the bride price."

@amazingblessings remarked:

"I will just pass out from there."

@millie_milkyway staed:

"Definitely not a Nigerian Father in-law."

