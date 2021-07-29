American rapper Eminem is the highest-selling rapper of all time, according to a list trending on social media

The US superstar beat the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj, among other big names on the Top 10 list

Some hip-hop fans are not happy with the list because fan-favourite Cardi B's name is missing from it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Eminem has been named the highest-selling rapper of all time. The US superstar beat the likes of current fan-favourites Drake and Kanye West.

According to a list shared on social media by @mymixtapez, Eminem has sold 227 million units, followed by Drake with 152 million units and Kanye with 140 units.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Eminem has reportedly beat Drake and Kanye West as the highest-selling rapper of all time. Image: @champagnepapi, @eminem, @kanyewest

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

My Mixtapez shared the news on its official Instagram page.

Hip-hop heads took to the comment section to share their reactions to the list. Some went as far as questioning why Cardi B is not on the Top 10 list because she's the hottest rapper currently and has sold millions of records worldwide.

Check out some of the comments below:

@boi_bardi:

"Cardi has 90+ million certified RIAA units. This list is not accurate."

@TONEakaSHOW:

"Drake has more hits than Em, Jay has more money than Em, Wayne has more respect than Em. Sold, what he sold more?"

@ViewsClassic:

"I honestly don’t know one person who can name 10 Eminem songs."

@HerbBeats405:

"Right! And Imma need them to check those numbers again cause that can’t be right???"

@sonofthefall99:

"He can sell what he want. Em ain't better than half of these people."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Kanye West's new album

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West held a listening event for Donda at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night, 22 July.

The All of the Lights hitmaker played some of the tracks that will be on the new project to a full crowd. It was reported that most of the musician's fans live-streamed the event from the comfort of their homes via an Apple Music live stream.

Source: Legit