Kanye West has given his fans a sneak peek inside his living quarters in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium

The wealthy US superstar is living inside the stadium as he finishes his highly-anticipated album, Donda

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the hip-hop mogul's bedroom inside the venue

Kanye West has taken to social media to share a sneak peek inside his living quarters inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium. The superstar is renting the stadium as he is finishing his upcoming album, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's bedroom has a simple single bed, no windows, a digital clock and a wall-mounted TV. In the pic, one can also see some clothing, shoes and an open black suitcase.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, and posted the pic without a caption. According to Daily Mail, there's also an opening dresser in the room in which Ye hung some outfits.

The snap was also shared by Saint. Check out some of the reactions from fans below:

@ggxrst:

"This is every divorced dad's new apartment one week in."

@Patrick15Dolan:

"Kanye living in a storage closet in the basement of a stadium to finish this album, not a chance it isn’t a classic."

@driponem22:

"It's a mindset. To remind himself that nothing is deserved, we come from the bottom and grind for our dreams, through pure hunger."

@BagendaAlvin:

"The shoes in the corner look more expensive than the whole room though."

@RussiBeats:

"Looks spacious. This album has to be a classic if he wants to live here, nothing else matters to him but the music right now!"

