American superstar Kanye West recently held a concert to launch his highly-anticipated Donda album

An ambitious fan who attended the concert decided to make money out of the experience in the most creative way

The fan used a zip lock bag to grab some air from the stadium and sold it for a whopping amount of N1.3m

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It seems Kanye West's stans are just as wild and abstract as he is. The American musician recently hosted a listening session for his highly-anticipated Donda album. The exclusive event was held in a stadium in Atlanta and was attended by thousands.

One ambitious fan decided to make some money out of the experience.

A fan of Kanye West is selling a bag of air from his concert for over R40 000. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Armed with a clear zip-lock bag, the fan collected the air from the event and is selling it online for a massive N1($3000).

There’s no question that the air will indeed sell to someone, somewhere out there. Amused social media users shared their thoughts on the story:

@STsyhans said:

“A sucker is born everyday.”

@kimtwitts said:

“Kanye was selling it for either $30k or $60k from other concerts, so this is a steal.”

@zacsavage1k said:

“ I 100% bet somebody will buy it.”

Kanye West fans out there, would you buy it?

Kanye West & Jay Z reunite in new song: "This might be the return of the Throne"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West reunited with Jay Z in a new song which will be available on the upcoming album.

According to reports, it looks like the two hip-hop moguls have patched up their rocky relationship.

Many people went into a frenzy when they heard Jay-Z's verse in the song.

Kanye West holds listening party for DONDA

Kanye West held a listening event for DONDA at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night, July 22. The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker features what seems to be the last track on the upcoming album.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng