Plane Crashes Onto Busy Street, Hitting Many Vehicles

A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy roadway in Gainesville, Georgia, striking several vehicles, according to police

Officials said the single-engine Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 experienced engine problems shortly after takeoff and was forced to land near an intersection

Authorities confirmed that multiple people sustained minor injuries, while the two pilots on board were not seriously hurt

A small plane struck several vehicles during an emergency landing on a roadway in Gainesville, Georgia, on Monday, February 9, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The single-engine Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 came down near the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway. Images and video from the scene showed the aircraft with visible damage to its nose and right wing as emergency crews responded.

Small plane crash Gainesville GA shows emergency crews responding after a Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 lands on a busy roadway. Photo credit: Fhm/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What caused the emergency landing?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the aircraft experienced engine issues around 12:10 p.m. during a short flight north of Atlanta.

Pilots noted problems with the plane’s RPMs and realised they did not have enough power to reach the airport. As a result, they chose to land on the road.

Flight path of the plane

Authorities confirmed that the plane had departed from Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville and was headed to Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton. Investigators said the aircraft attempted to abort the trip shortly after takeoff.

How vehicles were hit

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that the plane struck three vehicles during the forced landing.

Police added that when the right wing clipped an SUV, the fuel tank detached and went into the vehicle. Officials reported that multiple people sustained minor injuries. Two individuals, including one driver, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Who was on board?

Authorities identified the two people on board as experienced pilot Thomas Rogers and a student pilot. Neither suffered serious injuries, and both remained at the scene to assist investigators.

Police confirmed that the road was completely closed following the incident, warning drivers to expect traffic delays. FAA officials said the agency would investigate the crash.

Emergency landing Gainesville GA leaves minor injuries as aircraft clips SUV and damages vehicles during forced descent. Photo credit: Fhm/Getty

Source: Getty Images

