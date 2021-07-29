The Lagos state chapter of the APC has said its new party executives will emerge through a consensus arrangement

This was disclosed by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) ahead of the ward congress scheduled for Saturday, July 31

The ruling party also appreciated Lagosians for the victory it recorded in the just concluded LGA elections

Marina, Lagos state - The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party will adopt a consensus arrangement for its ward congress scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

The GAC, which comprised prominent leaders of Lagos APC across the state, said it has directed party officers at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to the meaningful reconciliation of aggrieved members.

The Lagos state chapter of the APC has declared that it will adopt a consensus arrangement for its ward congress.

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Lagos governor, Gboyega Akosile, and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 28.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the GAC members after the council meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, Prince Tajudeen Olusi said all leaders and party officers have been directed to explore dialogue to decide those who are going to lead the party after congresses.

He said:

“We deliberated on the incoming state congresses of our party and later the national convention. We have resolved and directed officers of our party at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to meaningful reconciliation of aggrieved members within the party in other to ensure that all opinions are accommodated and all members who are willing to serve the party are given positions in the various executive bodies at ward, local and state levels.

“This we have done and we are sure all officers of our party will follow the consensus decision that we have taken so as to ensure that all willing members of the party who want to serve are considered.

“We have also directed that they should hold stakeholder meetings at all local government levels where leaders and officers will sit down, talk together in the spirit of brotherhood and decide who will lead the party after the congresses.”

LGA elections: GAC commends Lagosians

The GAC also appreciated Lagosians for reposing confidence in the APC.

Olusi thanked members of the public for voting massively for the APC in the just concluded local government elections.

Also speaking, Lagos APC chairman of the caretaker committee, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, said the party ward executives would emerge through consensus, adding that APC would hold stakeholders meetings in all the local governments in the state on Thursday, July 29.

Legit.ng gathers that the GAC meeting was attended by Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; former deputy governors, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye and Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule; Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and other stakeholders.

Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 council chairmen

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday, July 27 swore in 57 council chairmen days after the local government elections in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu said local councils, as the closest tier of government to the people, must justify their autonomy by initiating people-oriented policies and programmes, focused on improving the lives and livelihood of citizens at the grassroots.

A statement sent to Legit.ng noted that the chairmen and their vice-chairmen took the oath at a ceremony held in the State House, Alausa.

Source: Legit.ng