The leadership of the APC has told the PDP to stop complaining about mass defection that hit it in the last few months

Some governors and prominent members of the PDP dumped the opposition and found a new home in the ruling party

The Uche Secondus-led PDP has repeatedly accused the federal government of coercing its members to join the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising members of its party who defected to the ruling party.

The News reports that the APC reiterated that it is unthinkable for the PDP to expect its members to remain with it having seen its fast depleting fortune.

APC has explained why PDP governors joined the ruling party. Credit: PDP.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the party said this while reacting to complaints by the PDP that it is coercing its members to join the ruling APC on Monday, July 26 in a statement by the party's secretary, caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

He advised the PDP to address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who were joining the APC in droves were attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the Buhari government.

TheCable also reports that Akpanudoedeh said PDP members were also attracted to the APC by the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

PDP Governors' Forum should make the party a formidable opposition

According to him, the recent communiqué by the PDP Governors’ Forum was laced with lies and idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation.

The statement read:

“We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with it in the face of its failed state.

“However, it is advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last."

He said the APC would continue to support constitutionally backed innovations by the election management bodies to make polls more credible.

Akpanudoedeh added that the APC has resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination, direct and indirect primaries or consensus.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Ortom says Nigeria is becoming a failed nation under the APC government

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, lambasted the APC-led government over incessant killings and kidnappings in Nigeria.

It was reported that the governor said the country is fast becoming a failed state because of the bad policies of the APC government.

Ortom, who spoke at the Makurdi airport on arrival from the PDP governors’ meeting held in Bauchi, said the several meetings being held by the governors of his party were intended to reposition the party and prepare it to heed the call of Nigerians for a credible alternative to the nonperforming APC.

Source: Legit.ng News