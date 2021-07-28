Senate Teslim Folarin has declared that he would remain in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state

The federal lawmaker made this known in the Ibarapa area of the state on Tuesday, July 27, during a stakeholders meeting

According to him, no politician who knows his/her onion would join or remain in the Peoples Democratic Party

Ibadan, Oyo - The lawmaker representing Oyo Central senatorial district at the Senate, Teslim Folarin, has dismissed reports that he plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Sun reports that Folarin, however, said that only moribund politicians would consider joining or remaining in the PDP.

Senator Teslim Folarin has said that he can’t dump APC for the PDP. Credit: Teslim Folarin.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the senator declared this in Ibadan while charging APC leaders on the peaceful conduct of ward congresses, where he called for their active participation in physical voter registration.

Folarin said he is not considering decamping to the party as he rallied APC members to tolerate, accommodate and conduct themselves peacefully during and after the party congresses slated to commence on July 31.

He said:

"We must give prominence to peace and unity in APC in line with the provision of the party’s constitution. There must not be winner-take-all in the forthcoming ward, local and state congresses of our great party."

The lawmaker further explained that no member is greater than the party, saying that was the main reason behind the recently concluded APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He charged the members to imbibe the culture of togetherness and collective fight to achieve a common goal to dislodge the PDP in Oyo state in 2023.

Folarin stated:

"To dream or insinuate that I’ll dump APC for PDP that is in a vegetative state is laughable. The continuous exodus of PDP governors, senators, house of reps members, state honourable and other gladiators into the progressive family shows that PDP is under intensive care, waiting to be certified dead ahead of a funeral ceremony in May 2023."

