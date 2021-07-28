Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has provided more insight as to why rural banditry is increasing in his domain

The governor said past hostilities between Hausa and Fulani communities is responsible for the escalating attacks

Governor Matawalle also balmed some of his colleagues in other states for not embracing dialogue with the bandits

Kaduna - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has attributed the escalation of banditry and kidnapping in the state to unresolved lingering conflict between herders and farmers by past administrations.

Matawalle also inferred that the failure of some states in the northwest region to enter into dialogue with the bandits has further led to the degeneration of the menace.

How rural banditry escalated in Zamfara state

Furthermore, the governor identified the killing of a prominent Fulani leader in Dansadau as another factor responsible for the escalation of banditry in the state.

According to him, followers of the slainned Fulani leader in Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto states became aggrieved and started attacking perceived killers of their leader to avenge his death.

This he said, subsequently led to hostilities between the Fulani and Hausa communities, with each group attacking and killing one another.

Channels Television reports that the governor made this disclosure through his commissioner-designate, Ibrahim Dosara.

Dosara who was speaking during a security conference in Kaduna state said other contributory factors that escalated banditry in Zamfara state include the proliferation of arms into the northwest region through the porous borders from some African countries like Chad and Mali.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara government has confirmed the arrest of 17 residents of Dansadau in Maru local government area of the state for alleged complicity with bandits.

The special assistant to Governor Bello Matawalle on new media, Ibrahim Zauma, told Premium Times newspaper that the suspects were arrested by soldiers in the town.

He said the search by the soldiers was conducted in the town and some of the communities around it following increased unrest in that part of the local government area.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that one of those arrested during the raid by the soldiers set himself ablaze.

Musa Na’umma who is suspected to be an informant for bandits took the action after he was arrested by soldiers.

Na’umma was said to have been taken to an army formation in the community and locked inside a room where he eventually killed himself.

Recall that an ambush by bandits on policemen responding to a distress call from a community in Zamfara state led to the death of 13 officers recently.

The Zamfara state police command confirmed the killing of the 13 policemen in a statement through its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said the attack occurred in Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu local government area on Sunday, July 18, around 12.30 pm.

