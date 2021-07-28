A suspected bandits' informant, Musa Na’umma, has reportedly killed himself after his arrest by soldiers in Zamafara state

The state has recorded a series of bandit attacks, killings, kidnappings and destruction of valuable property in the last few months

According to the report, Na’umma was taken to an army formation in the community and was locked inside a room where he set himself ablaze

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dansadau, Zamfara - A report by Daily Trust indicates that a suspected bandits’ informant identified as Musa Na’umma has set himself ablaze.

Legit.ng gathered that Na’umma took the action after he was arrested by soldiers in Dansadau town of Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, has said that his government would end banditry in the state. Credit: Bello Matawalle.

Source: UGC

How Na'umma and others were nabbed

The publication stated that a credible source in Dansadau town said that soldiers onboard about 11 military vehicles had stormed the community with a list of about 30 suspected informants.

The source reportedly said:

“When they came, they began moving from house to house with the list. They arrested some suspects, including one woman. One Musa Na’umma was among those arrested. When Na’umma was nabbed, he was taken to an army formation in the community and was locked inside a room."

Sahara Reporters also reports that a senator who represented Zamfara Central between 1999 and 2007, Saidu Dansadau, corroborated the information from the source.

Suspected informants working for kidnappers, cow rustlers

It was gathered that there have been suspicions on how some residents have been dealing with bandits through trading.

Dansadau residents said the suspected informants were being accused of becoming agents for bandits, selling rustled cows, stolen phones and motorbikes for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Police vow to track down bandits who killed 13 officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that an ambush by bandits on policemen responding to a distress call from a community in Zamfara state led to the death of 13 officers.

It was reported that the Zamfara state police command confirmed the killing of the 13 policemen in a statement through its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said the attack occurred in Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu local government area on Sunday, July 18, around 12.30 pm.

In a related report, a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, advised the federal government to deploy the use of technology to check banditry and other forms of crimes in the country.

Jonathan gave the advice on Sunday, July 18, during a speech at the 50th birthday celebration of a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, in Abuja.

Source: Legit