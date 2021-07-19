Bandits have launched a deadly attack in Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state

The Zamfara state police command which suffered some casualties during the attack has vowed to apprehend the culprits

The state government condemned the killing of some policemen who were on duty in Kurar Mota area of the state

An ambush by bandits on policemen responding to a distress call from a community in Zamfara state has led to the deaths of 13 officers.

The Punch reported that the Zamfara state police command has confirmed the killing of the 13 policemen in a statement through its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said the attack occurred in Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu local government area on Sunday, July 18, around 12.30pm.

He stated that the command has intensified efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, 13 personnel paid the supreme price. However, the bandits on their part suffered heavy casualties.

“A special Anti-Banditry Operations is currently ongoing with a view to track down the assailants.’’

Zamfara state government reacts to the attack on the policemen

Premium Times reported that the Zamfara state government also confirmed the attack on the police officers.

Ibrahim Zauma, the special assistant to the Zamfara governor on new media, said Bello Matawalle was shocked by the killing of the policemen.

He said:

“The Governor is shocked over the bandits incursion which claimed the lives of the police officers. May the souls of those who fell rest in peace.

Police operatives kill 50-year-old notorious bandit

Meanwhile, the police command in Katsina state has confirmed the killing of one ‘Abdullahi Ummi’, who is said to be a notorious bandit.

The Guardian reports that the news of the death of Ummi was revealed by the police command spokesman, SP. Gambo Isa, in Katsina on Thursday, July 15.

According to Isa, the 50-year-old from Gullu, a Hamlet in a forest in Yankwashi local government of Jigawa, had kidnapped an elderly woman, Hajiya Hassana Zubairu.

