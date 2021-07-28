A former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni, has advised the opposition PDP to field a candidate who can win the 2022 governorship election in the state

Oni gave the advice in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state on Tuesday, July 27, during an interaction with the press on his ambition

According to him, zoning arrangement must be jettisoned by the leadership of the PDP if it is interested in winning the election

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against zoning ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Nation reports that Oni said those agitating for zoning in the PDP are bent on jeopardising the party's chances of winning the election.

Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni warns against the zoning system in PDP.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that he said zoning would mar the party’s electoral chances, noting that the leading opposition party should place priority on someone who could defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a free, fair and credible election, rather than politics of identity.

Oni, who is the PDP governorship aspirant, emphasised that the ruling APC has already lost the governorship election in Ekiti state based on its poor performance.

He said voters have rejected the ruling party because of its failure in the areas of security, employment generation and economy.

Zoning would do more harm

A former Ekiti deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola had insisted that the PDP should zone its governorship ticket to Ekiti South that had not produced the governor since 1999.

In his reactions in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, July 27, Oni said zoning would do more damage to the PDP than good.

He said:

“When I was going in 2010, I said we should help the south to become governor. No governor had ever liked the south more than me."

The Punch also reports that Oni said PDP has a high possibility of winning the next election in Ekiti, adding that the people were already disillusioned with the APC government.

Oni noted:

“Ekiti voters are ready for us, I mean ready to vote for us. No party can be lucky more than this. Our road to the Government House is almost clear, people have been saying that to us."

