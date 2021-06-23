Babafemi Ojudu, the special adviser to the president on political matters, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari would not leave office until 2023

Ojudu made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22, at the presentation of a book written by Abdullahi Haruna in honour of the president

The presidential aide noted that the agitation for Buhari's resignation or removal was not new to the Nigerian leader

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has reacted to the calls in different quarters for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the incessant killings and kidnappings in the country.

The Punch reports that the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, on Tuesday, June 22, said despite the calls, the president would complete his tenure unblemished.

A special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said that his boss would complete his tenure.

Legit.ng gathered that Ojudu said when Buhari is through, he would hand over to another apostle of his who would consolidate on his achievement.

The former senator spoke while representing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presentation of a book, ‘Buhari In Us,’ written by Abdullahi Haruna, in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22.

According to him, the campaign for his resignation or removal was not new to the president as similar agitation was done during his time as a military Head of State.

Ojudu said:

“For those of you who were not around during his first coming, he was as determined as he is now. He locked up all the corrupt politicians. The enemies of this country then began a campaign against him and it was as strident now as it was then."

Youths should get mentors

Represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, while delivering his keynote address at the event, advised youths interested in leadership and governance to start following current leaders they admire.

He said:

“Every leader was first a follower at one point or the other and every follower in the present can be a leader in the future."

Vanguard also reports that the federal government declared that Buhari would not resign over the insecurity challenge.

The government disclosed that the security challenges are being tackled headlong.

President Buhari says he won’t spare anybody threatening the peace of Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari assured that every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country would be brought to book.

It was reported that Buhari also assured that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort would be spared in tackling every form of insecurity confronting Nigeria.

The president, while speaking at the first Progressives Youths Conference on Monday, June 21, in Abuja, urged the APC youths to seize the opportunity to put unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past behind them.

