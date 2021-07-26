The All Progressives Congress has defeated other political parties in the Lagos state local government elections

The victory by the APC has been verified by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, members of the APC won

Members of the opposition have not yet disclosed if they will be challenging the result of the election in court

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 57 council seats in the state’s local government election.

According to The Nation, the results were announced by returning officers at all the 57 Collation Centres in the state.

Support for the APC has continued to grow in Lagos state.

Although the Saturday, July 24 election recorded low participation by the voters, members of the APC expressed joy that they won the poll.

One of the party members, Kolade Alabi, who was re-elected in Bariga for another four-year term, thanked the people for their trust in him.

He said:

“I thank our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party leaders at the state level and Bariga. I also thank all those involved in my re-election. I will not take your support for granted.’’

Vanguard reported that while 15 parties are to contest in the election, an average of three political parties was on the ballot papers for both the LGA/LCDA chairman and council election.

APC win Ogun LGA elections

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) said many areas in the state were claimed by the APC at recent local government elections.

The announcement was made by OGSIEC's chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, on Sunday, July 25, The Nation reported.

With the landslide victory achieved by the APC in Ogun state there are high chances that the ruling party will claim more councils.

Gbajabiamila says Nigeria is not ready for e-transmission of results

In another news, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the failure of card readers at his polling unit during the Lagos local government elections is an indication that Nigeria is not ready for electronic transmission of results.

Gbajabiamila made the statement on Saturday, July 24, during a chat on Channels TV, at his polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli Street, Surulere.

He explained that the card readers failed due to poor network coverage.

