Makurdi, Benue - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government over incessant killings and kidnappings in Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that the governor said the country is fast becoming a failed state because of the bad policies of the APC government.

Legit.ng gathered that he lamented that the ruling party has dragged the country 20 years backward by eroding all the gains earlier recorded by the PDP-led federal government.

Ortom, who spoke at the Makurdi airport on arrival from the PDP governors’ meeting held in Bauchi, said the several meetings being held by the governors of his party were intended to reposition the party and prepare it to heed the call of Nigerians for a credible alternative to the nonperforming APC.

He said:

“Our meeting in Bauchi was fruitful. We discussed the bad governance of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Nigeria and further re-strategized on how we can reposition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and give confidence to Nigerians.

“The about seven years administration of the APC has completely taken Nigeria 20 years backward from the gains of democracy that PDP recorded.

“So we are concerned because Nigerians are calling on us the PDP and we want to do away with ego and whatever we can benefit for ourselves and reposition the party in a manner that will be acceptable to Nigerians so that we can give good governance and redeem this country.

President Buhari must take responsibility for what happens in Nigeria

He, however, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be alert to his responsibility and be aware that things are happening in the country.

Ortom said:

“We heard what he said that he does not take kickback. I want to believe that he does not take kickback. Maybe he is not aware that the people around him are taking bribes, they have killed the economy."

He added that there is a need for the PDP to re-strategize and give an alternative to Nigerians who are eager and calling on members of the party to reposition themselves.

Fresh communal crisis claims many lives in Benue state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a fresh communal crisis between Ochoro and Bonta communities of Konshisha local government area of Benue state led to the killing of many people.

It was reported that about 50 houses were also allegedly razed in the fresh rivalry that broke out between Bonta and Ochoro, a neighbouring community.

A witness from Konshisha was cited as saying that the renewed crisis could be an offshoot of the age-long rift between Bonta and Ukpute.

