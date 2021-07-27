Chandler Powell’s bio: what is known about Bindi Irwin’s husband?

Chandler Powell is a renowned former professional wakeboarder best known for his famous 'triple crown' title in 2014. Powell also finished in third place at the 2013 Wake Park World Series. Besides his athletic accomplishments, Chandler is also well-known among a section of his fans for being Bindi Irwin's husband.

Chandler Powell, partner of Bindi Irwin attends the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

Who is Chandler Powell beyond his decorated wakeboarding career?

Profile summary

Full name: Chandler Powell

Chandler Powell Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14th November 1996

14th November 1996 Chandler Powell's age: 24 years (as of July 2021)

24 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Seffner, Florida, USA

Seffner, Florida, USA Current residence: Queensland, Australia

Queensland, Australia Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 181

181 Weight in kilograms: 82

82 Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Brown

Brown Parents: Shannan and Chris Powell

Shannan and Chris Powell Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin Children: 1

1 University: University of Central Florida

University of Central Florida Occupation: Wakeboarder, zookeeper

Wakeboarder, zookeeper Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram account: @chandlerpowell

Chandler Powell's bio

Here are details regarding Powell's parents, early childhood, career, and relationships.

How old is Chandler Powell?

The popular sportsman is currently 24 years old (as of July 2021), having been born on 14th November 1996.

Who are Chandler Powell's parents?

Chandler Powell with his parents Chris and Shannan, and with his wife Bindi. Photo: @chandlerpowell

The sportsman was born in Seffner, Florida, USA, to Chris and Shannan Powell. Chris Powell is also a renowned wakeboarder, a fact that possibly explains Chandler's fascination with the water sport.

Chris was actually among the group that took part in the very first wakeboarding competition ever held. The Powell family has a lake house in Seffner. Chris also has an older brother named Cameron.

Education

Chandler was a student at the University of Central Florida, located in Orlando. He was pursuing a major in Marketing and a minor in International Business.

What does Chandler Powell do?

He was a professional wakeboarder. Wakeboarding is a popular watersport in which a rider is towed behind a motorized boat while standing on a wakeboard. The board moves across the boat's wake, with the ultimate aim being to perform some outstanding aerial manoeuvres.

Powell developed an interest in wakeboarding when he was only four years old. By the time he was 15 years old, he had already created several videos showcasing his admirable wakeboarding skills. In addition, Chandler has participated in the World Series circuit several times.

Some of his sponsors included LKL, Fuse, and Liquid Force. Most of his fans can vividly recall his 2014 'triple crown' title. In 2018, Powell moved from the USA to Australia to spend time with his now-wife, Bindi Irwin.

After relocating to Australia, Powell left his wakeboarding career and now works as a member of the Wildlife Warriors program alongside his wife's family. He is also a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo.

Relationship between Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin

How did Bindi Irwin meet Chandler Powell? Well, according to Powell's grandfather, Chandler had always been a fan of the Irwin family, particularly the late Steven Irwin.

Steve was touted as the 'crocodile whisperer' for his amazing work with the reptiles.

In 2013, Chandler visited the Australia Zoo with his family. During the visit, he happened to meet Bindi and was immensely attracted to her. He even wrote a letter to the zoo asking whether it would be okay for him to write a letter to Bindi.

The couple has been officially dating since 2015. Chandler supported his then-girlfriend when she participated in Dancing With the Stars.

Bindi Irwin poses for a photo with fiancé Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

Sometime in early 2018, the Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin's relationship attracted public attention when Bindi posted a picture on her social media. In the picture, she was being carried by Chandler, and considering the day was the annual wife-carrying competition on St Patrick's day, the picture sparked quite some rumours.

During the same year, Bindi and Chandler were reported to have moved into their Queensland home together. On 25th March 2020, the couple got married in a private ceremony held at the Australia Zoo.

The ceremony was quite small, with the only attendees being Bindi's brother, mother, and Wes Mannion, her father's friend.

Who is Chandler Powell's baby?

Powell and Bindi welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior, on 25th March 2021, precisely one year after their wedding.

What is Chandler Powell's net worth?

Despite being quite young, Chandler has managed to amass the net worth of $3 million. This money can be attributed to his successful wakeboarding career, as well as his work at the Australia Zoo.

Despite leaving his wakeboarding career a few years ago, Chandler Powell's accomplishments in the sport will not be forgotten any time soon. For now, he is focused on his young family, as well as the Wildlife Warriors program and the zoo in Australia.

