Madison Oberg's biography: what is known about Carson Wentz's wife?

Madison Oberg is best known as the wife of the famous American football player Carson Wentz. Despite being married to a renowned sports personality, Madison loves to live her life away from the limelight.

Madison and Wentz with their daughter. Photo: @cj_wentz11

Oberg got married to Carson in 2018, and they have a daughter together. So, precisely who is Carson Wentz's wife? Her biography below has everything that is known about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Madison Oberg

Madison Oberg Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 27, 1997

June 27, 1997 Age: 24 (As of 2021)

24 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, USA

Lexington, Kentucky, USA Current residence: Mullica Hill, New Jersey, USA

Mullica Hill, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimeters: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 33-25-36

33-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 84-64-91

84-64-91 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Grey

: Grey Mother: Lisa

Lisa Father: Brian

Brian Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz Children: 1

1 University: Missouri Southern State University

Madison Oberg's biography

Madison was born in Lexington in Kentucky, USA. Madison Oberg's parents are Lisa Broughton and Brian Oberg.

Madison Oberg's hometown is the same place she was born, which is Lexington, Kentucky. She grew up with her two siblings, Lauren (born in 1991) and Alexis (born in 1995).

Oberg, Hadley and Carson posing for a photo. Photo: @cj_wentz11

How old is Carson Wentz' wife?

The football player's wife was born on June 21, 1997. As of 2021, Madison Oberg's age is 24.

Education

Oberg joined Ozark Christian University but later transferred to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. Her area of study was elementary education.

Career

It is not known what Madison does for her career currently, as she does not share her personal details with the public. However, it is known that she previously worked in Ozark Admission in Joplin, dealing with the applications of new students for college.

Carson Wentz's wife has also worked for Mission of Hope: Haiti, a charity organization that does humanitarian work.

Is Carson Wentz married?

Yes, he is, to his wife, Madison Oberg. The two were in a relationship for about a year before they got engaged in February 2018.

Did Carson Wentz marry his high school sweetheart?

No, he did not. Many who knew Carson earlier may have been familiar with his former girlfriend Melissa Uhrich, with whom they had a relationship since their high school days. The couple went their separate ways in 2017.

How did Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg meet?

The lovebirds met in 2017 during a trip to Haiti as part of Mission of Hope. Carson attended the mission to represent his charity, The Carson Wentz A01 Foundation, which was one of the donors of Mission of Hope. Mission of Hope was launching a sports initiative that was seeking to build a sports complex and education centre.

Carson, Hadley, Madison, and their dogs taking a family photo. Photo: @cj_wentz11

The pair developed a friendship that blossomed into love. They started dating in 2017 and got married in 2018. Carson Wentz's wedding was on July 16, 2018, at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The couple was very excited to receive their bundle of joy, a daughter named Hadley Jayme. They announced that they were expecting a baby towards the end of 2019. Madison Oberg's baby was born on April 4, 2020.

Carson and his wife love dogs and have three of them. They now live in Mullica Hill in New Jersey, USA. The couple is currently expecting their second-born baby.

What is Madison Oberg's height?

Madison stands tall at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). She weighs about 55 kg (121 lb.) She has blonde hair and grey eyes.

Madison Oberg is popular as the wife of the famed football player Carson Wentz. She has worked for Mission of Hope: Haiti and Ozark Admission. She is also a mother.

