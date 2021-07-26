The police in Edo on Monday debunked social media reports that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ehor Division, CSP Benjamin Benafa, has been arrested over kidnap issues.

The social media reports had it that the DPO was arrested by a special anti-kidnap team from the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

Police spokesman in Edo, SP Kontongs Bello, said in a statement that the news was mischievous, malicious, fabricated and misleading.

“To keep the records straight, there is no such unit called `Special Anti-kidnap Team’ in the office of the IGP of police, Abuja.

“The report, which is already going viral on various social media handles and platforms, is totally the work of mischief-makers to tarnish the image of the force and to incite the general public against the police, particularly the Edo command.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo command, CP Phillips Ogbadu, therefore, calls on the good people of the state and its residents to disregard the report and go about their lawful businesses.

“It is obvious that criminal elements have already noticed that Ehor is no more profitable for them and decided to come out with the fake report.

“The report is meant to divert the attention of the police and that of the general public that are assisting the police with information about their criminal activities,’’ he stated.

SP Bello added that the DPO reported at the Division on July 2, and took over duties and responsibilities on July 3.

He stated also that the DPO was instrumental to the rescue of nine passengers kidnapped in an 18-seater bus while traveling from Auchi to Benin on July 4.

“The officer is presently at his duty post at Ehor and was not arrested as claimed in the social media report,’’ he stressed.

Bello stated that the commissioner of police had ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter with the aim of bringing those behind the fake report to book

