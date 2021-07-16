The Niger state government has approved penal law against kidnappers, cattle rustlers and their informants

The governor, Abubakar Bello recently signed a bill into law prescribing death by hanging in public for culprits found guilty

Many states particularly in the northern parts of Nigeria have witnessed an increase in banditry and kidnappings

Niger state - A new law that recommends death by hanging in public for convicted kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and their informants has been signed by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state

Bello in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, July 16, said he assented to some laws which include anti-kidnapping and cattle rustling law.

Governor Abubakar Bello has signed a bill prescribing death by hanging for cattle rustlers, bandits, and kidnappers. Photo credit: @GovNigerr

Source: Facebook

According to the governor, the Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling Special Provisions Law of 2016 was amended to provide punishment of informants and all those involved in aiding and abetting the criminals.

Bello speaking at the Government House, Minna, explained that the punitive measure became necessary following the security challenges that have continued to threaten peace in Niger state.

He lamented the role of informants who, according to him, have contributed to thwarting efforts of the security agencies in combating the activities of kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

Tears as bandits kill 2 soldiers, abduct many in Sokoto

Earlier, armed bandits reportedly killed two Nigerian soldiers, wounded several others and abducted many people in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

The attack took place at about 2 pm on Thursday, July 15, in Unguwar Lalle, a few kilometres from Sabon Birni town.

A resident of the area, Lawal Gobir, said the two soldiers were killed while trying to repel the bandits’ attack.

FG to deploy robots, artificial intelligence to fight crime

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government is contemplating deploying robots and artificial intelligence in combating crime in the country.

The Senate on Wednesday, July 14, disclosed that the ministry of communications and digital economy has established a centre for the establishment of the new initiative.

The lawmakers stated that the new crime-fighting method was being considered based on a report on the spate of growing insecurity in Nigeria.

The report was presented to the upper chamber by the joint committee on legislative compliance and communications.

