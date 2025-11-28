Nigerian-Austrian siblings who visited Nigeria have declared that they would never go to the West African country again

The siblings of mixed heritage made public their decision and admitted that it is painful that their first visit to their mother's land would be their last

Mixed reactions have followed the reason provided by the siblings, as many netizens describe Nigerians as welcoming to visitors

Two siblings of mixed heritage have vowed never to set foot in Nigeria again.

The siblings made public their decision in a video released on TikTok.

The Nigerian-Austrian siblings said their family wasn't treated well during their first visit.

Why Nigerian-Austrian siblings won't visit Nigeria

In the video, they vibed to a popular song, but words overlaid on the clip conveyed their displeasure.

According to the siblings, it pains them that their first visit to Nigeria, their mother's land, will be their last.

They said their family was not treated well during the visit, hence their decision never to visit again.

The Nigerian-Austrian siblings thanked God that their father's land, Austria, is safe. In their words:

"It's painful to say that my first time visiting my mother's country Nigeria will be the last time because of the way my family was treated.

"Thank God my father's land Austria is safe. Nigeria will never see us again."

A lady and her brother vow never to set foot in Nigeria again.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to the siblings' decision

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the siblings' decision below:

the_nomad_realtor said:

"Contrary to the popular belief that you have to accept family as they are, I disagree. It’s okay to write people off. Your peace is of the utmost importance."

Abike Spa/skincare_supplements said:

"You don’t have to stay with nobody next time you come! Get an apartment and have a good time with your family love ❤️and light."

Cashina said:

"This is very strange because in most west African countries we welcome our mixed cousines with so much love and we take them around the country to see the other side of their heritage. So sorry that it didn't work out for you guys."

Lynna said:

"That is to tell you that your mother's side of the family never liked your mother. So start there and asked her to tell you people the real truth of what had transpired. Because naturally, grand children are the best things for Nigerian grandma's."

WGSM 💞 said:

"Good for your mother's family but don't ever make it seem like Nigerians are not good people."

Catherine Idem said:

"Well it's unfortunate, I have cousins just like you the came visiting Nigeria for the first time, our family treated them like royalty, the love huge."

solo_thecanadiankitty said:

"I work with Nigerian ECEs and care for Nigerian children, they are amazing people I haven’t met a Nigerian that wasn’t polite, caring and good-natured."

