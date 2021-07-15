The federal ministry of communications and digital economy has adopted new measures to address the security challenges in the country

The ministry stated that the SIM registration policy would address the loopholes in the identification process in Nigeria

The federal government has been facing criticism over attacks by bandits in the northern parts of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian government is contemplating deploying robots and artificial intelligence in combating crime in the country.

According to PM News, the Senate on Wednesday, July 14, disclosed that the ministry of communications and digital economy has established a centre for the establishment of the new initiative.

FG believes insecurity can be addressed with proper biometric registration. Photo: Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The lawmakers stated that the new crime-fighting method was being considered based on a report on the spate of growing insecurity in Nigeria.

The report was presented to the upper chamber by the joint committee on legislative compliance and communications.

Senate backs SIM registration policy

Leadership reported that Senator Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo, the chairman of the joint committee, said the SIM registration has drastically reduced the use of phones by kidnappers for the purpose of negotiations.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He also urged security agencies to collaborate with the federal ministry of communications and digital economy by contacting it when a crime has been aided and abetted through the use of SIM cards.

House of Reps proposes the use of mercenaries

In other news, the House of Representatives has proposed the use of mercenary soldiers to fight insurgency and banditry.

The proposal was contained in the recommendations of its security summit submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 13 by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lower chambers specifically urged the Buhari-led administration to give immediate consideration to the use of Private Defence Contractors for targeted security operations to combat insurgency and terrorism.

Adekunle Rufa laments about insecurity in the north

Meanwhile, the chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai, has said because insecurity is lucrative in northern Nigeria it has remained unabated.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Rufai made the comment while addressing journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, July 12.

He called on the Nigerian government to diminish banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the authorities have the primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people it is governing.

Source: Legit.ng