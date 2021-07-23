With the trend of raining cash at occasions already here, a couple's wedding ceremony has raised the bar for the display

A video from the recent tasteful wedding ceremony showed how guests made it rain only in dollar notes

The dollar bills became the carpet of the occasion as it flew left, right and centre on the dancing couple and guests

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A couple's wedding ceremony has become the talk of social media owing to the manner in which money bags displayed their wealth.

The rich wedding occasion turned a dollar-spraying spree as can be seen in an Instagram video shared by @maxwelljennings.

Guests only sprayed dollars at the glamourous wedding ceremony Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @maxwelljennings

Source: Instagram

The occasion which was that of lovebirds identified as Bernice & Kojo was as if it was an entry rule that no currency aside from dollars be showcased.

From left, right and centre, money rained to the point that it littered the floor and became a carpet for the dancing couple and guests.

Social media users react to scenes from the video

@francistibweh said:

"This is the type of wedding you attend just once and it’ll cover up you not attending any wedding for the rest of your life."

@_toyss_ stated:

"Nah the way I’ll stylish just keep dancing shoki to take the money Spray me the money. Lemme buy a new car."

@rhodilove commented:

"By this time de3, they are busy working for their money I’m laughing like a killa."

@feliciagrahambeauty wrote:

"I would have loved to be the broom sweeping up the floor."

@simplykeren remarked:

"If I didn’t see Ghana I for say they’re from Anambra state."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Groom's friends turn his wedding upside down as they stone people money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom's friends had 'scattered' his wedding as they stoned guests with cash.

Scenes from a video of the traditional wedding which held at Orlu LGA in Imo State also captured big boys making cash rain on the couple.

A few others took to a nearby bush with a small number of persons following them as they threw cash into it too.

Source: Legit.ng