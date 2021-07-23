Aboki Cubana: Reactions as Nigerian Man Shows off Bundles as He Makes Cash Rain from Compound Balcony in Video
- While the burial of businessman Obi Cubana's mum may have come and gone, the cash display that characterized it has become a trend
- In a recent trending video, a man was captured somewhere in the norther part of Nigeria making it rain
- The man from the balcony sprayed wads of cash into the air as people jostled to gather the flying notes in the compound
The flamboyant showcase and spraying of cash that characterized the burial of Obi Cubana's mum has become a new trend among money bags in the country.
In a video making the rounds, a man caused huge stir in a compound as he created a cash rain.
In an Instagram video that was shared by @saint_avenue_ent1, the man was seen at the balcony in a compound with bundles of naira notes atop the pavement.
He went on to unwrap some and spray them down to a waiting crowd who scampered to catch the notes.
The incident reportedly took place in the north.
Nigerians react
@do2dtun said:
"Suddenly everyone wants to throw money. Ta! .. Odogwu you bad.. file fun Obi abeg."
@wemasepetu_series wrote:
"This is the disrespectful in so many ways...If u love them jus call them and give them one by one.. instead of throwing money to them."
@peace1563 commented:
"What happens to sharing it one by one even if is 100naira alot will get injured during this."
@gain_with_luchis reacted:
"Buh still better to be in a line and share so it reach everyone, the way his going abt it. Them fit match person for head in the name of sharing money."
@peter_godstime2008 remarked:
"Suffer Don too much for this naija sef if you one give them money do am step by step you dey make them dey rush injure each other."
Man makes it rain on street
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caused commotion on street as he sprayed cash into the air.
In the Instagram video shared by @ijeomadaisy, the cash sprayer continued the act as people increased in number behind him in anticipation of more cash.
In a scene from the video, a masquerade approached the man for some cash and soon joined the picking spree after he was not attended to.
Source: Legit Newspaper