Comprehensive tax reforms could catalyse Nigeria's economic development and reduce reliance on oil revenues

Transparent tax systems are crucial for attracting long-term domestic and foreign investment

Effective tax policies can promote fairness and support small businesses for inclusive growth

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A Nigerian tax policy expert has said comprehensive tax reform could become a powerful catalyst for economic development, helping the country strengthen government finances, reduce reliance on oil revenues and attract long-term investment.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, said well-structured tax reforms could transform Nigeria’s revenue system while supporting broader economic growth.

According to Atoyebi, taxation remains one of the most important policy tools governments can deploy to build sustainable and resilient economies.

“Tax policy is one of the most powerful tools available to any government seeking to build a stable and prosperous economy,” she said. “When implemented effectively, tax reform does more than generate revenue. It shapes economic behaviour, strengthens institutions and creates the conditions necessary for sustainable development.”

Her remarks come as Nigeria and other developing economies seek ways to diversify public revenue amid persistent volatility in global commodity markets.

Oil dependence and fiscal risks

Atoyebi noted that many developing economies struggle with structural vulnerabilities because their government revenues depend heavily on a narrow range of sources, particularly natural resources such as oil and minerals.

While commodities can generate large revenues during boom periods, heavy reliance on them exposes national budgets to sudden price swings.

“Global price fluctuations can rapidly reduce government revenues and disrupt national budgets,” she said.

Nigeria’s experience reflects this challenge. For decades, crude oil accounted for a large share of government income, leaving public finances vulnerable to shocks in global energy markets.

Expanding the tax base and strengthening non-oil revenue streams, she said, could help stabilise government finances.

“A broader revenue base enables governments to plan better and invest more consistently in development priorities.”

Boosting investor confidence

Beyond revenue generation, Atoyebi stressed that transparent and predictable tax systems are essential for attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

According to her, investors are more willing to commit long-term capital in economies where tax regulations are clear, stable and consistently enforced.

“Investors prefer environments where tax rules are transparent, predictable and fairly applied,” she explained.

Complicated tax systems, frequent policy changes and unclear regulations often discourage investment and hinder entrepreneurship.

She cited Rwanda as an example of how effective tax reforms can improve the business environment. By strengthening its revenue authority and simplifying compliance procedures, the country has gradually built a reputation as one of Africa’s most business-friendly economies.

Ensuring fairness and inclusion

Atoyebi emphasised that fairness must remain central to any tax reform agenda.

She argued that well-designed tax systems should ensure that higher-income earners contribute a greater share while protecting low-income households from excessive burdens.

“Progressive taxation allows governments to mobilise resources without placing undue pressure on vulnerable citizens,” she said.

Targeted tax relief for small businesses and lower-income groups can also promote broader economic participation and inclusive growth.

Supporting private sector expansion

The policy expert added that competitive tax rates and carefully designed incentives could stimulate entrepreneurship, industrial expansion and job creation.

“When businesses face reasonable tax obligations and efficient compliance systems, they are more likely to invest, hire workers and expand production,” she said.

Tax incentives for manufacturing, exports and other priority sectors can also encourage economic diversification, reducing dependence on raw material exports.

Digitalising tax administration

Modernising tax administration is another key pillar of reform.

Many governments lose significant revenue because of weak enforcement systems, administrative inefficiencies and corruption.

Digital technologies such as electronic filing platforms, integrated taxpayer databases and online payment channels can significantly improve compliance while reducing leakages.

Atoyebi pointed to Estonia as a global model of digital tax administration, where most citizens can file tax returns within minutes through an automated system.

Bringing informal businesses into the system

Tax reform can also help address the large informal sector present in many developing economies.

Millions of businesses operate outside the formal tax system, often because registration procedures are complex or compliance requirements are burdensome.

“Simplified tax regimes for small enterprises can encourage these businesses to register formally without stifling their growth,” she said.

Formalisation also enables businesses to access credit, legal protections and government support programmes.

Strengthening infrastructure and economic stability

Ultimately, stronger tax systems can improve the relationship between governments and citizens.

When taxpayers see that revenues are managed transparently and used effectively, trust in public institutions increases.

Reliable revenue streams also allow governments to invest consistently in critical infrastructure such as roads, electricity, healthcare and education.

“Infrastructure development drives productivity, lowers business costs and improves quality of life,” Atoyebi noted.

She concluded that tax reform should be viewed not merely as a revenue-raising tool but as a strategic foundation for long-term economic stability and growth.

“Sustainable economic growth requires a tax system that is fair, efficient and transparent,” she said. “Thoughtful tax reforms can unlock the resources and confidence needed to drive long-term economic progress.”

