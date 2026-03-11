Canada allows many international students to work while studying, giving them an opportunity to earn income and gain experience

Strict rules that determine who can work off campus and the conditions they must meet have been released by the Canadian government

Students who fail to follow these conditions risk losing their eligibility to work or violating the terms of their study permit

International students in Canada are allowed to work and gain experience during their academic programme.

However, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has rolled out some key rules for international students who want to work.

Canada releases 7 rules international students must know before working. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Below are seven important rules international students must know before taking an off-campus job in Canada.

1. You must be enrolled at a designated learning institution

International students can only work off campus if they are studying at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) approved by the government.

If you’re a part-time student, you can work off campus only if you're studying part-time, instead of full-time, because you're in the last semester of your study programme and you don't need a full course load to complete your program.

Also, as a part-time student, you can work if you were a full-time student in your program in Canada, up until your last semester.

2. Your programme must last at least six months

The course you are studying must run for a minimum of six months and must lead to a degree, diploma, or certificate.

You can also work off-campus if you’re enrolled in a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training program or a secondary-level vocational training program (Quebec only).

3. Your study permit must allow you to work

Students can only work off-campus if their study permit clearly states that they are permitted to work while studying in Canada. If you're able to work during your studies, it'll say so in the conditions on your study permit.

You and your employer must make sure you can work off campus without a work permit before you start working.

If you start working off campus but don't meet the requirements, you may have to leave Canada.

4. You cannot work before your programme begins

International students are not allowed to start working before their classes officially begin, even if they have already arrived in Canada.

You can only start working in Canada when your study program has started.

Canada releases 7 important rules for international students who want to work while schooling. Photo: Unsplash

Source: Getty Images

5. You must obtain a Social Insurance Number (SIN)

Before starting any job, students must apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), which is required to legally work and receive wages in Canada.

A SIN is a 9-digit number that the Government of Canada gives you. You need one to work in Canada.

6. You must work under designated hours

Eligible international students are allowed to work up to 24 hours per week while classes are in session, provided they maintain their full-time student status.

You can work more than 1 job to make up these hours as long as you continue to meet the conditions of your study permit.

For example, if your current study permit says that you may only work 20 hours per week off campus, you are allowed to work up to 24 hours per week as long as you continue to meet the afore-mentioned requirements.

7. Students can work full-time during school breaks

During official academic breaks such as summer holidays, winter break, or reading week, students are permitted to work unlimited hours.

If you're on an authorised leave from your studies, or you're switching schools and you're not studying, you can't work off campus. You can only return to work once you're back to studying.

In a related story, Nigerians who moved to Canada shared their visa and relocation experiences, while opening up about their expenses.

Canada: Nigerian shares job-hunting experience abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians in search of greener pastures who have relocated to Canada shared what they went through while searching for jobs.

Some also shared why they were rejected and the hundreds of applications they had submitted to gain employment.

Source: Legit.ng