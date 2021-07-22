A lady has earned the admiration of social media users following how she handled an awkward moment with her husband at an occasion

In the cute video, the man and lady landed on the floor after the hubby's failed attempt at carrying her

But to the surprise of guests, she took charge and planted kisses on the man's lips to which he responded in kind

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is not everyone that can convert an awkward situation into a romantic one and that is why a lady has been praised by social media users for what she did with her hubby at an occasion.

In an Instagram video shared by @gossipboyz1, a couple rocking matching outfits danced together amidst admirable stares from guests.

The lady took many by surprise with her act Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

Source: Instagram

They then made to go on stage with the man attempting to carry his beautiful woman.

Unfortunately, he failed as they both fell awkwardly on the floor but to people's amazement, the lady kissed the man.

She continued kissing him while they both regained their postures and balances after the fall.

Legit.ng couldn't tell the nature of the occasion as of time of making this report.

Nigerians gush over the lady's move

@tarilabor wrote:

''Very understanding lady... converted his disappointment to honor."

@nwa_aba_thrift.jungle commented:

"But I love how it ended with a hot kiss. Some men for don begin write them will because of the way dem wife face go change after she get up."

@wealthcfr remarked:

"Na who eat belle full dey go gym ooo.. But it’s all love and light sha."

@wolicomplex stated:

"He can actually carry her watch it well her gown made him fall."

@mama.eagle.911 said:

"He didn't prepare and practice well enough."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Lady gets marriage proposal at wedding occasion she had set up for another couple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was taken by surprise after her man proposed at the wedding occasion she set up for another couple.

In the romantic video on social media, the lady could be seen making her way into the venue as the man knelt while holding a bouquet.

The visibly overwhelmed lady beckoned her man to get up as she spotted him on his knees, wondering why he was kneeling.

Friends who had joined the lady's fiancé to witness the beautiful moment insisted she kept her cool for the surprise.

Source: Legit