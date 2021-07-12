Scenes from a recent traditional wedding that held in Imo state has sent social media into a mixed frenzy

In the viral video, the groom's friends turned things upside down as they not only rained the couple cash but stoned it on guests

Some big boys said to be friends of the groom also went as far as throwing wads of cash into the bush

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man's friends have caused huge stir on social media with their display at his wedding ceremony.

Scenes from a video of a traditional wedding which was said to have held at Orlu LGA in Imo State captured big boys making cash rain on the couple.

The groom's friends stoned guests with cash Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram video shared by @instablog9ja, friends of the groom turned to guests as they stoned them with wads of cash.

A few others took to a nearby bush with a small number of persons following as they threw wads of cash into it too.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@loveli_leo said:

"Why are they throwing money inside the bush ????? Is that the new style ????"

@kemmykush_imo wrote:

"Too much of kanayo o kanayo n co movies is worrying me..was watching this with their soundtrack."

@gfreezle commented:

"Bush you must sha suffer to get this money, even free money na for bush you go pick am."

@topman_tech remarked:

"Congratulations to the couple , more wins!!!

"Also , You and I reading this , lots of congratulations will be ours before the end of the year."

@thegriiimreaper1 thought:

"Some of these ones when their siblings ask them for school fees they ll say they don't have."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Big boys turn wedding ceremony into giveaway arena

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that big boys had turned a wedding ceremony into giveaway arena.

A video had emerged on social media in which some big boys could be seen throwing money in the air at a wedding ceremony in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The boys brought out bundles of cash and threw it in the air and guests could be seen picking some for themselves.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the boys could also be seen on stage spraying some guests as naira notes littered the floor.

Source: Legit.ng