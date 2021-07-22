A young woman, Brittany Reed, was amazed after a young waiter at McDonald's offered to pay for her family's meal

The teenager came to her rescue when Brittany realised she had left her wallet carrying her card at home

As a sign of deep appreciation, the woman was able to raise a huge sum of $32,000 (N13,172,800) for him, an act that made his family happy

A young woman, Brittany Reed, found herself in a situation where she could not pay for her meal because she had left her wallet at home.

The woman planned to pass by McDonald's to get food for her children and had ordered when she could not find her wallet, Goalcast reports.

He rescued her

With an embarrassed face, she looked at the teenager, Wyatt Jones, that was attending to her and told him that she is sorry she would have to cancel.

After seeing the situation the woman was in, the teenager used his card for her instead of canceling and gave her the order.

The woman repaid him

The mother went back and offered to give him more money, which the boy rejected. When she later got to know that the young man was saving up for a car, she opened a GoFundMe account with a $5000 (N2,055,000) goal.

The account surpassed the goal and was able to raise over $32,000 (N13,172,800). Wyatt’s father, Kelvin Jones, said:

“He didn’t expect anything he just did something out of the kindness of heart for somebody in need.”

His parents were really happy that their son showed compassion to a stranger without expecting anything in return.

