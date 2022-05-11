A kind man recently received a whooping sum of N207k from a total stranger after he offered to help him with N3,880

The stranger had approached him requesting for $1(N400) to take care of his baby who has been crying

Social media users have applauded both the giver and the receiver for exhibiting rare traits of kindness to each other

A kind man has been applauded massively on social media after he offered to help a total stranger with $10 (N3,880).

In a video shared on Instagram by @mdmotivator, a stranger had approached the man requesting for $1 (N400) to take care of his baby.

The stranger claimed that he forgot his wallet at home and has been restless since then because his baby keeps crying.

Kind man gets rewarded after giving money to stranger Photo Credit: Instagram/mdmotivator

Source: Instagram

Reacting to this, the kind man was so touched by the story that he decided to give him $10 (N3,880) instead.

Following his kind gesture, the stranger revealed it was a prank and he just earned $500 for exhibiting kindness.

According to the stranger, he planned to give $500 (N207k) to the first kind person who offers to give him money to take care of his baby.

People react

Social media users have applauded the kind man for rendering help to a total stranger.

Kallus Jack said:

"I have been really keen on developing myself and learning to be kind to people. Videos like these make my day and make me want to do more. Thank you MD for sharing this."

Julius Benson added:

"Awww he offered just $10 and got $500 in return. It truly pays to be kind. This is indeed a lesson to everyone out there."

Kamara Jacob stated:

"Wow. This is so touching. I really wish to impact more lives while I am alive cause life is indeed short. God bless all the kind givers out there."

Source: Legit.ng