A Nigerian woman has got many people asking her questions after she bought a full basket of tomatoes from a market, as she mentioned the price in the post.

The woman said she went to the market to get something, but while there, she suddenly heard people advertising the said tomatoes and saying it was ₦5,000.

Nigerian woman buys full basket of tomatoes

She said the price that was mentioned caught her attention, and she decided to verify for herself, leaving what she was doing to go to the place where it was being advertised.

As she got there, she revealed that the price was confirmed, and she paid and immediately rushed back home.

According to a post she made available on her page, @mummy_jasmine112, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she explained in the video that she was very surprised about the price and was in disbelief and still felt shocked even after getting home.

The TikTok video she shared showed the basket of tomatoes inside her compound as she recorded it and shared it online.

The said video also contained a caption that read:

"I bought this full basket of tomatoes for ₦5,000. How much is a full basket of tomatoes in your area?"

She shared the caption and also added a short description to the post in her viral video.

She spoke about the tomatoes in the clip.

Her statement:

"If no be say I use my leg go market and person tell me say see how much e buy this basket of tomatoes, I swear to God I no go believe."

"As I dey pass, I hear say basket of tomatoes ₦5,000."

"Immediately I stopped, I count the ₦5,000 and give the man. I no even finish wetin I dey buy, I just rush come back house."

"Since I reach house till now, I dey in shock say I buy this basket of tomatoes for ₦5,000. How much you fit buy this basket of tomatoes for your area?"

The video description she shared with the post read:

"I bought this full basket of tomatoes for ₦5,000. How much is a full basket of tomatoes in your area?"

She mentioned the market where she got the said tomatoes when she was asked by one of those who left a comment.

She revealed the name of the market as Central Market.

Her response to where she got it read:

"Inside Central Market."

As she shared the post online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman buys basket of tomatoes

Tina'sworld wrote:

"Are u serious?"

Debbie's_dairy asked:

"Mummy Jasmine abeg where you dey for Benin ? I like to make my order biko."

Raymatt added:

"Wowwww... abeg wia exactly did u buy d tomatoes my sis? I dey Bida, I fit ask my mum wey dey KD for gonin gora to help get n waybill."

HAIRSTYLIST IN BENIN CITY noted:

"Belike na to relocate o."

Adati wrote:

"2000 in Gombe I was shocked."

golden said:

"Which market do you buy it from Jersey you."

ODOGWU QUEEN stressed:

"Plantain too cheap."

Faith Ekogiawe said:

"This one na tomato..yeye."

atuchelifestyle said:

"Na so them the sell am for jtowm."

user7217028077576 said:

"U go fry am tire before it will stop slapping. this type dey slap."

queenesther_905 shared:

"This tomato na water."

DIAMOND_TOUCH wrote:

"Anyways it’s cheap oo yes this 25liters of Water cheap."

Chef J said:

"For Abuja na 2k but we no dey gree buy am because na water full am."

queen berry stressed:

"Please can you help me buy please."

Ruth George wrote:

"Abeg buy for me na."

Quyn Nelson stated:

"I bought a bigger basket for 15k. Before i left the market, the price had even dropped. Dei dei market is really good."

esther.corner said:

"I no surprise I swear na here them de finish us."

326eric noted:

"Them go need investigate you."

chidinma shared:

"I bought my for 22k in Enugu."

beaksbabe said:

"This tomatoes dey sweet but the water too much."

delmwaveggiesgrains added:

"This is serial tomatoes."

vicky noted:

"Jesus Omo no be to give u money to buy for me."

thebosslady_01 wrote:

"Na 2500 I buy my own last week."

CHIDIMMA said:

"If you use this one cook stew , you will fry tire only good food egg stew."

