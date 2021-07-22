Kate Henshaw recently clocked 50 but fans and colleagues on social media are still not over how young and beautiful she looks

Even at her age, the actress still exudes an admirable sense of style and fashion that leaves many looking up to her for inspiration

Legit.ng has compiled some lovely pictures of the actress effortlessly rocking high-heel shoes that some women her age may tend to run away from

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Actress Kate Henshaw got the entire internet community gushing after she hit her Instagram page with stunning pictures to mark her 50th birthday ceremony.

Even though some people knew that the actress wasn’t exactly young, the pictures posted on her page made them doubt if she really clocked the big five-zero.

Kate Henshaw rocks high-heel shoes effortlessly. Photo: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

However, it is important to note that the beautiful Henshaw also put in a lot of work into making sure that she looks as beautiful and radiant as ever at her age.

Interestingly, the Nollywood diva doesn’t have a secret to her youthfulness. A visit to her official Instagram page shows that she is constantly staying fit by frequent visits to the gym, dancing energetically and having a lot of good laughs.

Perhaps, the healthy lifestyle is the main reason why the actress can still effortlessly rock high-heel shoes compared to some other women her age who prefer flats.

Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful pictures of Kate in daring heels.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

1. Kate in black heels

2. Tomato-red for the lady in red!

3. Hot stepper in heels

4. Love the wedge Kate!

5. You better pose Kate!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

6. Here for the details!

Friends throw surprise birthday party for Kate Henshaw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood veteran was thrown a surprise birthday party in honour of her golden jubilee.

The film star who clocked 50 on July 19, 2021, was seen in the video walking to where she believed was a film hall.

The video also captures the actress' reaction after discovering it was a surprise party for her and not a movie as told.

Source: Legit