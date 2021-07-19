Nollywood’s Kate Henshaw has clocked the age of 50 and many people are finding it hard to believe

The movie star is known for her religious exercise routines and other activities that help her stay fit

Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful and youthful-looking pictures of the celebrated Nigerian actress

Actress Kate Henshaw recently left her fans and colleagues in the industry surprised after announcing that she has clocked the age of 50.

While some people are aware that the movie star is middle-aged, her pictures and videos makes it very hard to believe that she has even reached her forties.

Beautiful photos of 50-year-old Kate Henshaw. Photo: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Kate has been known to dedicate a lot of her time to staying fit and keeping a healthy lifestyle.

The actress isn’t one to shy away from paying regular visits to the gym, dancing energetically or getting involved in heavy lifting. Well, all of these have no doubt paid handsomely as she looks nothing like the regular 50-year-old woman.

In fact, media executive, Mo Abudu, had this to say in celebration of Kate:

"I am a sucker for EXCELLENCE and this is why I call @K8henshaw my Inspiration, because of her passion, purpose and consistency of “BEING”. She has an exercise and fitness regime that I ENVY with love. Come rain or shine she is at it every single day."

In the mood of celebrating Kate, Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful and youthful pictures of the actress. Check them out below:

1. It's the bandana for us!

2. Auntie Kate, are you really 50?

3. The secret is keeping fit!

4. Flat tummy issa goal!

5. We are here for this!

6. Hot stepper Kate!

7. A style star!

8. Kumbaya!

9. Giving that summer vibes!

10. Happy 50th Kate!

